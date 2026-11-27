Live Review: Domi & JD Beck - Mumbai 2026

antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai, India19th November 2026Two Grammy nominations, collaborations with musical heavyweights such as Herbie Hancock, Anderson .Paak, THUNDERCAT and SNOOP DOGG, millions of views across social media and a reputation for making seemingly impossible musical ideas look effortless. DOMi & JD BECK have come a long way since their extraordinary musical chemistry first attracted international attention through viral performance videos.On 19th November 2026, the French-American duo finally made their Indian debut, bringing their “Who Asked?” Asia Tour to Mumbai’s antiSOCIAL. The show was sold out, and there was a certain sense of pride in seeing musicians of this calibre finally appearing on an Indian stage. Getting there after a full working day, however, was another matter. Fortunately, the evening came with a little assistance from that wonderfully flexible concept known as Indian Standard Time.The customary delay worked nicely in my favour, leaving me just enough time to escape my desk, ride my Royal Enfield home, grab my camera bag and head straight back into Mumbai’s traffic towards antiSOCIAL. Not necessarily the most relaxing way to begin an evening of Jazz, but rather fitting for two musicians whose relationship with conventional timing is equally unconventional.French keyboardist DOMI LOUNA (Domitille Degalle) and American drummer JD BECK met at the NAMM music industry convention in 2018 and quickly developed a musical partnership that would attract attention far beyond traditional Jazz circles. Their short, technically astonishing performance videos went viral, introducing audiences to an unusual combination of lightning-fast drumming, sophisticated keyboard work and an almost telepathic understanding of one another’s musical ideas.Their debut album ‘Not Tight’ (2022), released through Anderson .Paak’s Apeshit label in partnership with Blue Note Records, earned two Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist. Their second album, ‘Who Asked?’, released in July 2026, expanded their musical approach with richer arrangements, orchestral textures and an increasingly adventurous sense of composition. Blending Jazz Fusion, Funk, Hip-Hop and electronic influences, the duo have established a distinctive musical identity that is both technically demanding and refreshingly playful.Music & PerformanceMumbai’s antiSOCIAL was packed to capacity. With little distance between the musicians and the audience, the intimate venue offered an ideal setting to experience the remarkable interaction between keyboards and drums. No elaborate production, no large ensemble, just two musicians and an astonishing amount of musical imagination. What struck me most was the almost mathematical quality of their music.Rhythms intersected, accents shifted unexpectedly and melodic fragments appeared, disappeared and returned in surprising combinations. Listening to DOMi & JD BECK sometimes felt like following an elaborate equation in real time, with each passage introducing another variable. Yet despite this complexity, the music never sounded mechanical. Quite the opposite: I found myself drawn further into their compositions, attempting to anticipate where the next rhythmic or harmonic development might lead.DOMi’s keyboard playing moved effortlessly between sophisticated Jazz harmonies, Classical influences, Funk and electronic textures. Rapid passages alternated with delicate melodic ideas, while JD Beck’s extraordinary drumming challenged conventional rhythmic structures with fragmented beats, intricate syncopation and an unmistakable Hip-Hop influence. Rather than simply accompanying one another, the two musicians engaged in a constant musical conversation, responding to the smallest changes with an almost instinctive understanding.There were moments when I stopped trying to follow every musical detail and simply allowed myself to be carried along by the rhythm. At other times, certain passages lingered in my thoughts, almost demanding to be mentally revisited. It is not often that a concert manages to engage both my analytical curiosity and my instinctive enjoyment of music quite so thoroughly. Fortunately, the intellectual demands of the performance were balanced by the duo’s wonderfully dry sense of humour. At one point, they thanked the audience for coming rather than staying at home playing ‘GTA 6’.Another announcement amounted to little more than suggesting they would continue playing “some shit”. Delivered with almost complete deadpan seriousness, these remarks provided a delightful contrast to the astonishing precision of their musicianship. An unexpected technical interruption offered another opportunity to demonstrate their spontaneous approach to performing. When JD Beck’s snare drum needed to be replaced, DOMI took matters into her own hands, keeping the audience entertained with a little humour and a dazzling display of keyboard dexterity.Her fingers flew across the keys at an almost ridiculous speed, turning what could have become an awkward pause into an entertaining little interlude. Once the snare had been replaced, the duo simply continued as though nothing particularly unusual had happened. What I particularly appreciated was the complete absence of unnecessary self-importance. Despite the complexity of their compositions, DOMi & JD BECK never appeared interested in turning technical virtuosity into a spectacle of its own. Their performance was playful, occasionally eccentric and refreshingly unpretentious.The newer material from ‘Who Asked?’ demonstrated how their musical ambitions have continued to evolve. While the recorded compositions explore richer arrangements and additional instrumentation, the live performance revealed that the duo’s greatest strength remains their extraordinary musical chemistry. The interaction between keyboards and drums was sufficient to create an entire musical universe.Visually, the performance remained deliberately understated. The stage was largely dark, with the instruments receiving most of the illumination. While these conditions were not exactly a concert photographer’s dream, the minimal lighting suited the duo’s stripped-back presentation, keeping the attention firmly on their musicianship rather than unnecessary visual distractions. The sound, meanwhile, was generally well balanced, allowing the intricate details of DOMi’s keyboard work and JD Beck’s rhythmic patterns to remain distinguishable despite the density of their compositions.Their Indian debut also represented a welcome moment for Mumbai’s increasingly diverse live music scene. Seeing an unconventional instrumental act attract a sold-out audience was encouraging, particularly when their music refuses to follow familiar commercial formulas. Personally, I was delighted that India had finally become part of their touring journey.What remained with me afterwards was not simply admiration for two exceptionally gifted musicians, but the peculiar sensation of having been drawn into somebody else’s musical thought process. Their compositions were intricate, unpredictable and occasionally bewildering, yet always fascinating. Sometimes the most memorable concerts are those that continue to occupy your mind long after the final notes have faded. And considering the title of their current tour, perhaps that is rather fitting.All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer