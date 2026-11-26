25th November 2026
Boy Harsher - “The Heartbreak Tour 2026” - Support: Choir Boy, Curses
The final German date of their November tour brought BOY HARSHER to Cologne on 25 November, taking over the sold-out Essigfabrik for an evening of dark electronic sounds and haunting melodies. After months spent in the studio, working on new music and projects, the duo were finally back on the road, ready to bring their songs to life in front of an audience. Because while recordings capture the atmosphere, it is on stage, in the direct exchange with the crowd, that BOY HARSHER’s music truly comes into its own.
The anticipation was clearly there, with tickets selling out well in advance. Unfortunately, the venue was more than packed - to a point where the sheer number of people made the experience rather uncomfortable. A larger venue would undoubtedly have been a better choice for a band of this standing. Besides that, it was very cold in the venue – no wonder since the big entrance door was open during the whole evening and the temperatures outside fell below zero degrees Celsius. Even though I was dancing while having my winter jacket on, I was freezing. Support on that evening came from CURSES and CHOIR BOY, setting the scene for the evening.
Curses
CURSES had just under half an hour to win over the audience, and they certainly made the most of it. The Berlin-based project of US-born artist Luca Venezia delivered an energetic set, blending Darkwave, Post-Punk, EBM and New Beat influences with a distinctly 1980s-inspired club sound. Driven by infectious beats, pounding drums, occasional bursts of screeching guitars and a strikingly charismatic vocalist, their performance quickly proved captivating.
With his Vice City-inspired look and a voice that occasionally brought David Bowie to mind, the frontman was a particularly compelling presence. The set moved between Alternative Rock and 80s Pop, before taking an unexpected turn with the closing track: a full-on EBM stomper. A somewhat surprising finale, but a very welcome one. Overall, CURSES left a strong impression and, as it turned out, considerably more than the following act, CHOIR BOY.
https://www.cursesforever.com / https://www.instagram.com/cursesforever
Choir Boy
Next up were US band CHOIR BOY from Salt Lake City, whose sound took the evening in a rather different direction. Blending Synth-Pop, Dream-Pop and New Romantic influences with a distinctly 80s-inspired Wave and Post-Punk aesthetic, their music was considerably softer and more atmospheric than that of CURSES. Their set included ‘Blood Moon’, ‘Sunday Light’, ‘Nites Like This’, or ‘Complainer’. Frontman Adam Klopp was certainly a striking figure on stage, not least because he performed the entire set wearing a leg brace and using crutches.
At times, he visibly struggled to manage his equipment, microphone and crutch all at once, but nevertheless persevered and saw the performance through. Musically, however, CHOIR BOY proved less convincing to my ears. Klopp’s distinctive vocal style takes some getting used to, and unfortunately, I never quite warmed to it. There were clearly fans among the audience who appreciated the band’s performance, but for me, they couldn’t quite match the impression left by the first support act. https://www.facebook.com/choirboyslc / https://www.instagram.com/choirboyslc
Setlist
01. Blood Moon
02. Sunday Light
03. Nites Like This
04. Eat the Frog
05. Sweet Candy
06. I’ll Always Let You Down
07. Shatter
08. Complainer
Boy Harsher
The US duo BOY HARSHER, consisting of vocalist Jae Matthews and producer Augustus Muller, have carved out a distinctive niche in the darker realms of electronic music. Their sound draws on Darkwave, EBM, Synth-Pop and minimal electronics, combining pulsating basslines, hypnotic rhythms and atmospheric synths with Matthews’ haunting, unmistakable vocals.
Moving effortlessly between the dancefloor-oriented intensity of electronic club music and the melancholic depths of Post-Punk, they create a sound that is both dark and seductive. With their characteristic blend of raw electronic textures and emotional depth, BOY HARSHER have established themselves as one of the most distinctive acts in contemporary Darkwave. https://boyharsher.com / https://www.facebook.com/boyharsher / https://www.instagram.com/boyharsher
Musik & Performance
It was shortly before 10 pm when Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller finally appeared on stage, positioned in front of two large video screens. BOY HARSHER wasted little time getting things underway, opening with the new track ‘Ronny’. From the very first beats, the duo had the audience under their spell. Deep electronic basslines, dark synth textures and hypnotic rhythms provided the foundation, while Matthews’ seductive, distinctive vocals added a contrasting human touch to the otherwise icy soundscapes.
After just two songs, Matthews took a moment to address the crowd, recalling that they had played what she considered the best show of their career in Cologne. She also expressed her affection for the city’s gay community and made it clear that she was hoping for another equally memorable night. Judging by the response in the room, the audience was more than willing to oblige. The singer later encouraged everyone to let loose, and the crowd certainly needed little persuasion.
As the evening unfolded, the atmosphere between stage and audience increasingly blurred the lines between a live concert and an exuberant club night. Much of this was down to a particularly animated Jae Matthews, who was clearly in her element. Her long, now dark hair was repeatedly caught by the stage fans, adding to her striking appearance, while her expressive facial expressions and constant movement made it almost impossible to look away. She danced, laughed, engaged with the crowd and seemed to relish every minute on stage. Her natural charisma and infectious energy were just as important to the performance as her unmistakable voice.
An interesting detail was Matthews’ use of two microphones, with the second coming into play particularly during the louder, more forceful and almost screamed vocal passages. This added another dimension to her already versatile delivery. While she commanded the stage with seemingly boundless energy, Augustus Muller provided a striking contrast. Mostly focused on his electronic pads, controls and guitar, he remained comparatively restrained, occasionally moving to the rhythms but leaving the spotlight largely to his musical partner. The balance between Matthews’ uninhibited stage presence and Muller’s more understated approach worked exceptionally well.
The visual production also played a significant role in creating the atmosphere. An elaborate lighting design, LED screens, live camera footage and constantly changing projections transformed the stage into an immersive visual experience. Particularly effective were the large-scale images of the two musicians displayed behind them, accompanied by intense beams of light and atmospheric haze. These visual elements complemented the music without distracting from the duo’s performance.
BOY HARSHER’s minimalist musical approach translates remarkably well to the stage. While Augustus Muller controls the electronic machinery, Matthews brings the songs to life with her physical presence and direct interaction with the audience. The combination of pulsing rhythms, dark synth textures and carefully crafted visuals gives the largely electronic arrangements a compelling live dimension.
There is also a more personal background to the current tour and the music itself. Matthews and Muller were a couple both on and off stage for many years before ending their relationship in early 2024. At one point, this even cast doubt on the future of BOY HARSHER as a musical partnership. Their album ‘GET MEAN’, released on 18 September 2026, reflects some of the difficult experiences surrounding this period. Across its twelve tracks, the duo explore themes of separation, loss and finding a new direction in life. Musically, they remain rooted in their familiar dark electronic universe, while allowing room for new influences and a more varied emotional palette.
This development was also evident throughout the Cologne set. The performance moved between the darker, more abrasive side of their catalogue and the increasingly melodic direction of their newer material. Tracks from ‘GET MEAN’, including ‘Jeans’ and ‘Break Me’, introduced a noticeably more accessible, Pop-oriented edge without losing the characteristic BOY HARSHER atmosphere. The contrast between infectious melodies and dark electronic undertones worked particularly well in a live setting, adding further variety to the performance.
As the set progressed, the atmosphere in the Essigfabrik became increasingly animated. Songs such as ‘Tears’ and ‘LA’ prompted enthusiastic reactions, with the audience fully embracing the hypnotic beats and driving rhythms. The main set continued through ‘Faulty’ and ‘Modulations’ before the duo briefly left the stage. They returned for a two-song encore, closing the night with ‘Hard Beat’ and, finally, ‘Pain’. The latter happens to be my personal favourite BOY HARSHER track, making it a particularly satisfying end to the evening. One tiny disappointment, however, was the absence of ‘Give Me a Reason’, another personal favourite that I would have loved to hear - but you never get it all…
After a little over 60 minutes, it was all over. While the performance itself was captivating, the relatively short playing time did leave something to be desired. Given the wealth of material in their catalogue, the duo could easily have kept the evening going for a little longer. Other bands would only just be hitting their stride at that point. Nevertheless, BOY HARSHER delivered an intense and visually compelling performance, with Matthews in outstanding form and the audience fully caught up in their dark, hypnotic world.
A little more time on stage would have made an already memorable evening even better. But who am I to complain, I would not even manage three songs on stage with such an energy as Jae brings on stage…
Setlist
01. Ronny
02. Electric
03. Fate
04. Come Closer
05. Coming Home
06. Jeans
07. Break Me
08. Bleed
09. Tears
10. LA
11. Faulty
12. Modulations
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13. Hard Beat
14. Pain
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)