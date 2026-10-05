CD Review: Europe - Come This Madness

Artist: EuropeTitle: Come This MadnessGenre: Hard RockRelease Date: 25th September 2026Label: Hell & Back Recordings / Silver Lining MusicEUROPE is back with the brand-new album ‘Come This Madness’. The band was founded in 1979, and released their self-titled debut album in 1983. The sophomore album ‘Wing Of Tomorrow’ followed in 1984, but the international breakthrough did not come until the 1986 album ‘The Final Countdown’. The title track of that album has become known around the globe. Fast forward to today, ‘Come This Madness’ is the thirteenth full-length studio album by the Swedish Rock band EUROPE.The album begins with the song ‘One on One’ and surprises with an opening, that might as well be part of a movie soundtrack, before the Rock music sets in. The energetic arrangements push you straight into the depths of the album. The atmospheric opening of ‘The Cult of Ignorance’ leads into grand arrangements that are capable of creating space. The synths, which are so characteristic for EUROPE, are combined with a catchy and driving rhythm that keeps the energy moving, while the lyrics reflect the current time and generation.While the title track ‘Come This Madness’ continues in a rhythmic and catchy way, it sure carries some of the heaviness of today’s troubles. The slow and thoughtful song ‘This Time of Year’ is the perfect song for the upcoming winter. The darker and melancholic song prepares for a new beginning. The epic song ‘In a Different World’ sounds like a toast to the future carrying a strong sense of hope with it. ‘Scandinavian Eyes’ brings along a fairytale-like opening, before the Hard Rock sets in, and draws you in again.The powerful ‘Takin’ It Back’ opens with grand guitar riffs. ‘In the Absence of Grace’ is not only deep and beautiful, but also calming. ‘The Angels Must Have Flown’ comes back powerful and energetic. With a strong beginning, ‘The Devil’s Back’ turns into a rhythmic song that will get you moving along. The album closes with ‘Nothing Can Follow This’, yet another rhythmic and energetic song.‘Come This Madness’ is filled with grand arrangements and songs that create spaces to get lost in. The timeless arrangements are combined with brilliant lyrics that are definitely worth paying close attention to. So, check it out.01. One on One02. The Cult of Ignorance03. Come This Madness04. This Time of Year05. In a Different World06. Scandinavian Eyes07. Takin’ It Back08. In the Absence of Grace09. The Angels Must Have Flown10. The Devil’s Back11. Nothing Can Follow ThisJoey Tempest - Lead VocalsJohn Norum - GuitarsJohn Levén - BassMic Michaeli - KeyboardsIan Haugland - DrumsMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10