Live Review: Devin Townsend - Cologne 2026

28th September 2026
Devin Townsend - “Metamorphosis Solo 2026”
DEVIN TOWNSEND is a true musical chameleon and undoubtedly one of the most versatile artists in modern Progressive music. The Canadian singer, guitarist, and producer, who has released over 30 albums throughout his career, moves effortlessly between sonic extremes: from brutal extreme metal to bombastic progressive rock to ethereal ambient.
Known for his elaborate production, his vast vocal range, and his sense of humour, he has built up a worldwide fan base over the decades, including in Germany. The Cologne Stadthalle is accordingly packed as the Canadian performs there as part of his “Metamorphosis Solo Tour.” https://www.facebook.com/dvntownsend / https://www.instagram.com/dvntownsend
Music & Performance
The tour’s name says it all: “Solo.” So, at exactly 8:00 p.m., DEVIN TOWNSEND takes the stage at the Stadthalle all by himself. Without saying a word, the star of the evening first turns his attention to a blank sheet of paper, on which he sketches a small work of art - without mentioning the drawing even once for the rest of the performance. Once the painting is finished, he greets the eagerly awaiting audience. He’s feeling a bit sick, he says right off the bat. A bit sick, but clearly able to pull off a great show tonight. He announces two sets with an intermission between them.
It quickly becomes clear to the audience what “Metamorphosis” is all about. No, the current album ‘The Moth’ isn’t the focus of this tour. Rather, DEVIN TOWNSEND takes us on a journey through his musical career - a journey that touches on as many of the artist’s albums as possible and ultimately attempts to explain why ‘The Moth’ sounds the way it does. Armed only with his acoustic guitar, a good dose of humour, and a boundless vocal range, DEVIN TOWNSEND guides the audience through a setlist that brings together masterpieces from his musical career.
Fan favourites like ‘Ih-Ah!’, ‘Deadhead’, ‘Kingdom’ and the driving ‘Hyperdrive!’ take on a completely new, raw, and at the same time fragile emotional depth in this stripped-down solo arrangement. Alternating between blood-curdling screams and angelically clear vocals, DEVIN TOWNSEND relishes building and releasing emotional tension time and again by lightening the mood with his inimitable, wonderfully absurd anecdotes.
DEVIN TOWNSEND performs a total of 29 (!) songs. With so many songs, a good portion are played only as snippets rather than in their entirety. Thus, the Canadian entertains the audience for over two hours in an extremely likable and approachable manner, consistently winning them over with his sense of humour and, by the end of the second set, leaving the audience - where likely every single guest heads home with a smile on their face.
Setlist
---Set 1---
01. Funeral
02. Love?
03. Ih-Ah!
04. Fake Punk
05. S.Y.L.
06. Deadhead
07. AAA
08. Christeen
09. Hyperdrive
10. Lightworker
---Set 2---
11. Deep Peace (Guitar solo only)
12. Bring Him Home
13. Material
14. Aftermath
15. Storm
16. Deep Peace
17. Let It Roll
18. Almost Again
19. Solar Winds
20. Coast
21. Supercrush!
22. The Mighty Masturbator
23. Feather
24. Kingdom
25. Midnight Sun
26. Why?
27. From the Heart
28. Life
All pictures by André Wilms