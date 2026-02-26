Gallery: Brothers Of Metal - Dresden 2026

24th February 2026
Brothers Of Metal - “Tour... Another” - Support Moonlight Haze
On February 24, 2026, BROTHERS OF METAL stopped at the Alter Schlachthof in Dresden and delivered an energetic show as part of their “Tour... Another”, leaving nothing to be desired. With a mix of epic anthems, captivating stage presence, and palpable joy in playing, the Swedes enthralled the audience from the very first minute.
MOONLIGHT HAZE provided the perfect opening to the evening, setting the mood with their melodic symphonic metal. A night full of pathos, power, and enthusiastic fans. Applause for the bands, but also for the fans who celebrated along to every song and kept the atmosphere high throughout the entire concert. And applause also for the Alte Schlachthof venue, which you can always rely on 100% for top-notch lighting and sound at their events.
Moonlight Haze
Setlist
01. Beyond
02. Tame the Storm
03. Chase the Light
04. Till the End
05. The Rabbit of the Moon
06. It’s Insane
07. We'll Be Free
https://www.moonlighthaze.com/
Brothers Of Metal
Setlist
01. Warriors Assemble
02. Fimbulvinter
03. Flight of the Ravens
04. Njord
05. The Death of the God of Light
06. Nanna’s Fate
07. Prophecy of Ragnarök
08. Kaunaz Dagaz
09. Hel
10. Chain Breaker
11. Ride of the Valkyries
12. To the Skies and Beyond
13. The Other Son of Odin
14. Concerning Norns
15. Yggdrasil
16. Fire Blood and Steel
17. Theft of the Hammer
18. The Mead Song
19. Defenders of Valhalla
10. One
https://www.brothersofmetal.net/
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer