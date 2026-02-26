Gallery: Brothers Of Metal - Dresden 2026

Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany24th February 2026On February 24, 2026, BROTHERS OF METAL stopped at the Alter Schlachthof in Dresden and delivered an energetic show as part of their “Tour... Another”, leaving nothing to be desired. With a mix of epic anthems, captivating stage presence, and palpable joy in playing, the Swedes enthralled the audience from the very first minute.MOONLIGHT HAZE provided the perfect opening to the evening, setting the mood with their melodic symphonic metal. A night full of pathos, power, and enthusiastic fans. Applause for the bands, but also for the fans who celebrated along to every song and kept the atmosphere high throughout the entire concert. And applause also for the Alte Schlachthof venue, which you can always rely on 100% for top-notch lighting and sound at their events.Setlist01. Beyond02. Tame the Storm03. Chase the Light04. Till the End05. The Rabbit of the Moon06. It’s Insane07. We'll Be FreeSetlist01. Warriors Assemble02. Fimbulvinter03. Flight of the Ravens04. Njord05. The Death of the God of Light06. Nanna’s Fate07. Prophecy of Ragnarök08. Kaunaz Dagaz09. Hel10. Chain Breaker11. Ride of the Valkyries12. To the Skies and Beyond13. The Other Son of Odin14. Concerning Norns15. Yggdrasil16. Fire Blood and Steel17. Theft of the Hammer18. The Mead Song19. Defenders of Valhalla10. OneAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer