Gallery: Alt-J - Luxembourg City 2018

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
20th August 2018
Alt-J
A warm summer day! Vacation time! Monday! Perfect for a concert! Although there is some low tide at the moment, there are still some top acts in the A. Yesterday night, electronic Soul and Folk band ALT-J took a quick break from their festival run and visited the sold-out Atelier.
ALT-J (stylised as alt-J, or ∆) is an English Indie Rock band formed in 2007 in Leeds, by Joe Newman (guitar/ lead vocals), Thom Sonny Green (drums), Gusset Unger-Hamilton (keyboards/ vocals) and Gwil Sainsbury (guitar/ bass). ALT-J has been commended for their post-modern lyricism in their songs that highlight historic events and pop-culture subjects.
http://www.altjband.com / https://www.facebook.com/altJ.band
Setlist
01. Deadcrush
02. Fitzpleasure
03. Something Good
04. Nara
05. The Gospel of John Hurt
06. In Cold Blood
07. Tessellate
08. Intro (This Is All Yours)
09. Every Other Freckle
10. Hunger of the Pine
11. Bloodflood
12. Matilda
13. Dissolve Me
14. Pleader
15. Taro
16. Left Hand Free
---
17. Intro (An Awesome Wave)
18. 3WW
19. Breezeblocks
All pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LA DISPUTE
|Tue Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE USED
|Tue Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SONS OF BILL
|Tue Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHASE ATLANTIC
|Wed Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(AR) Concert: AND ONE
|Wed Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SWMRS
|Thu Aug 23 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Baltic Open Air
|Thu Aug 23 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Festival: Infest
|Fri Aug 24 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Baltic Open Air
|Fri Aug 24 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Festival: Infest
|Fri Aug 24 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Festival: Watchet Music Festival
|Fri Aug 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CL) Concert: AND ONE
|Fri Aug 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Aug 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FAT FREDDY'S DROP
|Fri Aug 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PRAYING MANTIS
|Sat Aug 25 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Baltic Open Air
|Sat Aug 25 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Festival: Infest
|Sat Aug 25 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Festival: Watchet Music Festival
|Sat Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FARD
|Sat Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BEATSTEAKS
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview CROSSFAITH - Cologne 2018-10-08
- Preview BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Cologne 2018-10-27
- Preview ANTI-FLAG & SILVERSTEIN - Cologne 2018-10-20
- Preview HALESTORM - Cologne 2018-10-15
- Preview THREE DAYS GRACE - Cologne 2018-10-14
- Preview LIFE OF AGONY - Düsseldorf 2018-10-13
- Preview THE AMITY AFFLICTION - Oberhausen 2018-09-29
- Preview BEYOND THE BLACK - Berlin 2018-09-23
- Preview SHINEDOWN - Cologne 2018-11-11
- Preview CLAWFINGER - Europe 2018
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Waiting For Words - (Have We) Lost It All
- CD Review: Loreena McKennitt - Lost Souls
- Interview: M’era Luna - August 2018
- Live Review: Combichrist - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: James - Living In Extraordinary Times
- CD Review: Goldfrapp - Silver Eye (Deluxe Version)
- CD Review: Erasure - World Be Live
- Live Review: Combichrist - Hamburg 2018
- CD Review: U96 - Reboot
- CD Review: Venus Fly Trap - Icon
- CD Review: Thorsten Quaeschning’s Picture Palace Music - Cargo
- CD Review: System Noire - Do Not Pass That Door
- CD Review: Natura Est - Natura Est
- CD Review: Blue Images - Her Light
- CD Review: Dorsetshire - Timemachine
- Live Review: Amphi Festival - Cologne 2018 (Day 1)
- CD Review: 2nd Face - Nihilum
- Live Review: Combichrist - Wroclaw 2018
- Live Review: Amy MacDonald - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Hooters, The - Bochum 2018
Latest News
- HENRIC DE LA COUR - New album "Gimme Daggers" out on 14 September 2018!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2018 - Welle:Erdball & five other bands confirmed!
- PETER HEPPNER - Announces two album releases with the new single “Was bleibt” feat. Joachim Witt
- ALICE IN CHAINS - Release next single “Never Fade” from their upcoming album “Rainier Fog”, out 24 August 2018
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - First Bands announced and Pre-Sale started!
- COPPELIUS - The world's first steampunk opera by and with Coppelius back on stage!
- PLAGE NOIRE - Announces 13 new names for the next edition and continues to write its legend
- THE DEVIL MAKES THREE - New Album “Chains Are Broken” 24 august / Tour in September
- WACKEN 2019 - Already sold out!
- VALERIE RENAY (NOBLESSE OBLIGE) - First solo album “Your Own Shadow” in autumn 2018
- A CERTAIN RATIO - Announce "ACR:SET" + Brand New Track Feat. Barry Adamson
- SOMAN - New single “Growler” out on 31st August 2018
- DEINE LAKAIEN - Acoustica Tour 2019
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - Pre-sale started!
- DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME - Release "Full Circle" movie trailer
- PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB - Released the video for single “A Crown For The Wonderboy” / Album “Earthly Powers” released on August 10 via Cargo Records / Great Germany tour in spring 2019
- BOY GEORGE - Singer returns with his legendary CULTURE CLUB and the first new material for 20 years!
- SCAPA FLOW - Progress Productions release 30 year old EBM demo
- SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - “Living The Dream” will be released on September 21st
- PALE WAVES - Debut album “My Mind Makes Noises” will be released on September 14th
.