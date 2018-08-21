Gallery: Alt-J - Luxembourg City 2018

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg20th August 2018A warm summer day! Vacation time! Monday! Perfect for a concert! Although there is some low tide at the moment, there are still some top acts in the A. Yesterday night, electronic Soul and Folk band ALT-J took a quick break from their festival run and visited the sold-out Atelier.ALT-J (stylised as alt-J, or ∆) is an English Indie Rock band formed in 2007 in Leeds, by Joe Newman (guitar/ lead vocals), Thom Sonny Green (drums), Gusset Unger-Hamilton (keyboards/ vocals) and Gwil Sainsbury (guitar/ bass). ALT-J has been commended for their post-modern lyricism in their songs that highlight historic events and pop-culture subjects.http://www.altjband.com / https://www.facebook.com/altJ.bandSetlist01. Deadcrush02. Fitzpleasure03. Something Good04. Nara05. The Gospel of John Hurt06. In Cold Blood07. Tessellate08. Intro (This Is All Yours)09. Every Other Freckle10. Hunger of the Pine11. Bloodflood12. Matilda13. Dissolve Me14. Pleader15. Taro16. Left Hand Free---17. Intro (An Awesome Wave)18. 3WW19. BreezeblocksAll pictures by Elena Arens