Gallery: Alt-J - Luxembourg City 2018

Details
Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
20th August 2018
Alt-J

A warm summer day! Vacation time! Monday! Perfect for a concert! Although there is some low tide at the moment, there are still some top acts in the A. Yesterday night, electronic Soul and Folk band ALT-J took a quick break from their festival run and visited the sold-out Atelier.

ALT-J (stylised as alt-J, or ∆) is an English Indie Rock band formed in 2007 in Leeds, by Joe Newman (guitar/ lead vocals), Thom Sonny Green (drums), Gusset Unger-Hamilton (keyboards/ vocals) and Gwil Sainsbury (guitar/ bass). ALT-J has been commended for their post-modern lyricism in their songs that highlight historic events and pop-culture subjects.

http://www.altjband.com / https://www.facebook.com/altJ.band

Setlist
01. Deadcrush
02. Fitzpleasure
03. Something Good
04. Nara
05. The Gospel of John Hurt
06. In Cold Blood
07. Tessellate
08. Intro (This Is All Yours)
09. Every Other Freckle
10. Hunger of the Pine
11. Bloodflood
12. Matilda
13. Dissolve Me
14. Pleader
15. Taro
16. Left Hand Free
---
17. Intro (An Awesome Wave)
18. 3WW
19. Breezeblocks

All pictures by Elena Arens
