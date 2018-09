Gallery: And Then She Came - Dortmund 2018

FZW, Dortmund, Germany22nd September 2018AND THEN SHE CAME (formerly KRYPTERIA) did it again: fuelled by the positive reactions to their debut album from 2016, singer Ji-In Cho, guitarist Olli Singer, bassist Frank Stumvoll and drummer S.C. Kuschnerus have withdrawn to write and record a worthy successor. The result is ‘Kaosystematiq’, a multi-layered work that does not carry its ambivalent title and transcendent artwork for nothing: But as different as the songs are, they are united by the ATSC-own sound. The band itself calls the sound “Adrenalectrica”, a blend of the members’ preferences that combine Rock, Metal, Pop, Soundtrack influences, as well as Gothic and Wave tracks.As with the debut, the entire foursome was again involved in the songwriting, so the impulse for a new song can come in all sorts of ways and corners from this formation - more of a chaos than a system. ‘Kaosystematiq’, the new work of AND THEN SHE CAME, was released on September 21, 2018 and accompanied by a club tour which will lead the band into eight German cities. After the show in their home town Aachen on the release day, the band visited the FZW in Dortmund, supported by GREY ATTACK.http://www.greyattack.com / https://www.facebook.com/Grey-Attack-21472394201636401. Grains of Sand02. Another Love Has Gone03. Inside Your Head04. I Was Blind05. I’ll be there06. Leave Me Alone07. Don't Need Nobody08. Over The Rainbowhttp://www.andthenshecame.com / https://www.facebook.com/andthenshecame01. Devastation Anyone02. Public Enemy #103. Five Billion Lies04. Spit It Out05. I Just Cannot Trust Myself06. Why So Serious?07. As the Battle Rages On08. Where Do We Go From Here?09. And Then She Took A Break10. Perfect as You Are11. Shine on Supernova12. Would You Die Tonight?13. Into the Open14. Sick of You15. Hellfire Halo---16. White Dog17. Like A HurricaneAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com