Gallery: Toto - Gelsenkirchen 2019

Details
TotoAmphitheater, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
14th July 2019
Toto - “40 Trips Around The Sun” World Tour 2019 - Support: ZFG

After the sensational success of the first concert dates to celebrate their 40th anniversary, TOTO have expanded their “40 Trips Around The Sun” World Tour to include more dates in 2019. The German fans are offered five open air concerts in June / July in outstanding venues. One of them was the Amphitheater in Gelsenkirchen.

Only a few groups in music history, individually or in total, had a greater impact on Pop culture than the members of TOTO. As individuals, members can be heard on an overwhelming 5,000 albums, totalling a sale of half a billion albums, of which more than 200 records have been nominated for a Grammy by the National Academy of Arts and Sciences. Even after nearly 40 years together and literally thousands of honours (including Michael Jackson’s thriller the best-selling album of all time) and awards, TOTO are still on tour and in the studio still among the top-selling bands worldwide. They are the yardstick by which many artists align their sound and production, surpass the standards set by the music community and are simply synonymous with musical credibility. Their repertoire is omnipresent on television and on the radio. TOTO are Pop culture and one of the few 1970s bands to have survived the changing trends and styles, and to make happy generations of fans worldwide.


ZFG

http://www.ZFGband.com / https://www.facebook.com/ZFGband


Toto

http://www.totoofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/totoband

Setlist
01. Devil’s Tower
02. Hold the Line
03. Lovers in the Night
04. Alone
05. I Will Remember
06. English Eyes
07. Jake to the Bone
08. Rosanna
---Acoustic---
09. Georgy Porgy
10. Human Nature (Michael Jackson cover)
11. I’ll Be Over You
12. No Love
13. Stop Loving You
---Electric---
14. *Keyboard Extravaganza*
15. Girl Goodbye
16. Lion
17. Dune (Desert Theme)
8. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (The Beatles cover)
19. Make Believe
20. Africa
---
21. Home of the Brave


More on Toto


