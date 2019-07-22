Gallery: Soulfly - Trier 2019

Mergener Hof, Trier, Germany
18th July 2019
Soulfly
A very crowded Mergener Hof, two bands and an evening filled with good music: On Thursday evening metal fans got their money's worth at the Mergener Hof in Trier. The show of SOULFLY hit like a bomb. The metal icons called for a big metal party and enough metal fans followed them in droves.
The Norwegian post-apocalyptic Heavy Metal band CHONTARAZ made the beginning. They brought the visitors slowly but surely to the right operating temperature. Around 9.15 p.m. SOULFLY entered the stage under the cheers of the fans and already at the first notes it became clear: Now it is getting loud. Booming basses, hard beats and martial shouts went through marrow and leg. Metal legend Max Cavalera captivated from the beginning with his great stage presence. With their energetic performance the band offered Metal at its best.
More on Soulfly
All pictures by Elena Arens
