Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
July 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RIVAL SONS
Tue Jul 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
Tue Jul 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FI) Concert: ED SHEERAN
Tue Jul 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MACY GRAY
Tue Jul 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ASG
Wed Jul 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FI) Concert: ED SHEERAN
Wed Jul 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TASH SULTANA
Thu Jul 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Thu Jul 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOUISE DISTRAS
Fri Jul 26 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(CAN) Festival: Terminus Festival
Fri Jul 26 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Schlichtenfest Open Air
Fri Jul 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Fri Jul 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CAN) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
Fri Jul 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VNV NATION
Fri Jul 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TASH SULTANA
Sat Jul 27 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(CAN) Festival: Terminus Festival
Sat Jul 27 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Schlichtenfest Open Air
Sat Jul 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Sat Jul 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Sat Jul 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Soulfly - Trier 2019

Details
DSC 6210Mergener Hof, Trier, Germany
18th July 2019
Soulfly

A very crowded Mergener Hof, two bands and an evening filled with good music: On Thursday evening metal fans got their money's worth at the Mergener Hof in Trier. The show of SOULFLY hit like a bomb. The metal icons called for a big metal party and enough metal fans followed them in droves.

The Norwegian post-apocalyptic Heavy Metal band CHONTARAZ made the beginning. They brought the visitors slowly but surely to the right operating temperature. Around 9.15 p.m. SOULFLY entered the stage under the cheers of the fans and already at the first notes it became clear: Now it is getting loud. Booming basses, hard beats and martial shouts went through marrow and leg. Metal legend Max Cavalera captivated from the beginning with his great stage presence. With their energetic performance the band offered Metal at its best.

  • DSC_6106
  • DSC_6107
  • DSC_6112
  • DSC_6117
  • DSC_6118
  • DSC_6122
  • DSC_6137
  • DSC_6146
  • DSC_6151
  • DSC_6153
  • DSC_6154
  • DSC_6157
  • DSC_6162
  • DSC_6165
  • DSC_6168
  • DSC_6192
  • DSC_6196
  • DSC_6197
  • DSC_6199
  • DSC_6200
  • DSC_6206
  • DSC_6207
  • DSC_6208
  • DSC_6209
  • DSC_6210


More on Soulfly


All pictures by Elena Arens

Related Articles

You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Soulfly - Trier 2019