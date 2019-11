Gallery: Elbow - Cologne 2019

Live-Music-Hall, Cologne, Germany13th November 2019Long time ago, The Guardian already called ELBOW a “national treasure”. Colleagues of the gild like John Cale and Michael Stipe never concealed the fact that they were and still are fans of the band from Manchester. Five times in a row, the NME gave 9 out of 10 points with their album reviews, what so far nobody achieved but Guy Garvey and his band members. The records were recognized with gold and platinum awards umpteen times, and the last two albums directly hit the British charts on number one.The number of prizes is hardly to count; the highlights are Ivor Novello Songwriting Award, Brit Award and Mercury Music Prize. Every one of them is more than well deserved. This bittersweet, sad-angry Brit pop with emotional compositions, bombastic and pompous arrangements, with furious and ironic side blows against the world and its leaders, be it the president of the United States or the Pope, with melancholy and grief and crying is worth to receive every award in this world, which would be musically a so much poorer place without ELBOW.The five best friends - singer and guitarist Guy Garvey, guitarist Mark Potter, keyboarder Craig Potter, bassist Pete Turner and drummer Richard Jupp - know each other since school and make music together since then. And even that Jupp left the band in a friendly way three years ago, the sound is still unmistakable. Sure, ELBOW changed over the last 25 years. Young men became fathers, the rage of the early days given way to melancholy without losing the pressure. The members are engaged in different side projects. Whenever ELBOW enter the stage, the joint spirit is immediately noticeable. That band is something special and very big. Now, ELBOW are back on German stages and played in front of a sold-out Live-Music-Hall in Cologne. The evening was opened by BILLIE MARTEN.Setlist01. Blue Sea Red Sea02. Betsy03. Dead Blackbird04. Mice05. Live06. Cursive07. Boxeshttps://www.billiemarten.com / https://www.facebook.com/billiemartenSetlist01. Dexter & Sinister02. Fly Boy Blue / Lunette03. Mirrorball04. Empires05. Station Approach06. My Sad Captains07. White Noise White Heat08. Little Fictions09. Seven Veils10. Magnificent (She Says)11. Kindling12. The Bones of You13. Weightless14. Grounds for Divorce---15. Lippy Kids16. One Day Like Thishttps://elbow.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/ElbowMore on Elbow All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com