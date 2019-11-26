Latest Raffles

Gallery: Jinjer - Leipzig 2019

Details
JinjerHellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
21st November 2019
Jinjer - “European Macro Tour 2019” - Special Guest: The Agonist - Supports: Khroma + Space of Variations

Last Thursday JINJER visited the Hellraiser Leipzig with their ‘European Macro Tour’. As expected, the location for this event was really well attended, because JINJER is one of the hottest Metalcore bands on stage. A total of four bands this evening were ready to treat the fans’ ears with good sound and any of the bands succeeded.

As always the sound in the Hellraiser was good but the lights for all four bands could have been better since all bands have a lot to show. But the low lights could not change the great atmosphere in the hall. The evening was opened by SPACE OF VARIATIONS, also from the Ukraine, followed by KHROMA from Finland. Band number three on stage was THE AGONIST from Canada. Overall, a very nice international line-up! After that, JINJER entered the stage and was celebrated by their fans from the beginning. With a total of four bands the audience got a great concert evening.


Space of Variations

https://www.facebook.com/SpaceOfVariations/


Khroma

https://www.facebook.com/khromaband/


The Agonist

https://www.facebook.com/TheAgonistOfficial/


Jinjer

Setlist
01. Teacher, Teacher
02. Sit Stay Roll Over
03. Ape
04. Judgement (& Punishment)
05. I Speak Astronomy
06. Dreadful Moments
07. Who’s Gonna Be the One
08. Retrospection
09. Perennial
10. On the Top
11. Pit of Consciousness
12. Just Another
13. Words of Wisdom
14. Pisces
15. Captain Clock
https://www.facebook.com/JinjerOfficial/

More on Jinjer, The Agonist, Khroma, Space Of Variations


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
