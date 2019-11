Gallery: Jinjer - Leipzig 2019

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany21st November 2019Last Thursday JINJER visited the Hellraiser Leipzig with their ‘European Macro Tour’. As expected, the location for this event was really well attended, because JINJER is one of the hottest Metalcore bands on stage. A total of four bands this evening were ready to treat the fans’ ears with good sound and any of the bands succeeded.As always the sound in the Hellraiser was good but the lights for all four bands could have been better since all bands have a lot to show. But the low lights could not change the great atmosphere in the hall. The evening was opened by SPACE OF VARIATIONS, also from the Ukraine, followed by KHROMA from Finland. Band number three on stage was THE AGONIST from Canada. Overall, a very nice international line-up! After that, JINJER entered the stage and was celebrated by their fans from the beginning. With a total of four bands the audience got a great concert evening.https://www.facebook.com/SpaceOfVariations/https://www.facebook.com/khromaband/https://www.facebook.com/TheAgonistOfficial/Setlist01. Teacher, Teacher02. Sit Stay Roll Over03. Ape04. Judgement (& Punishment)05. I Speak Astronomy06. Dreadful Moments07. Who’s Gonna Be the One08. Retrospection09. Perennial10. On the Top11. Pit of Consciousness12. Just Another13. Words of Wisdom14. Pisces15. Captain Clockhttps://www.facebook.com/JinjerOfficial/More on Jinjer All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer