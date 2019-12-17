Gallery: Sacred Reich - Jena 2019

F-Haus, Jena, Germany
12th December 2019
Sacred Reich - “Awakening European Tour” - Special Guest: Night Demon
Last week on Thursday, SACRED REICH visited the F-Haus in Jena. After 23 years they released their new album, ‘Awakening’. SACRED REICH came together with their support band NIGHT DEMON. Wow! I can tell you that this concert was a blast! One of my personal highlights of 2019! Seriously!
Night Demon
NIGHT DEMON was such a fantastic support band. They set the stage under water with their sweat. What a start into a great concert evening. It was easy to see that many fans in the audience came to see SACRED REICH but I can tell you that NIGHT DEMON convinced the complete audience. NIGHT DEMON played with so much dedication. It was no wonder that they earned 100% respect for this concert.
https://www.facebook.com/nightdemonband
Sacred Reich
After NIGHT DEMON the headliner SACRED REICH came on stage. Unbelievable. This was a concert that will stay in the memories of all who visited this concert at the F-Haus. After all the years the old songs are still so powerful. It was a pleasure to see SACRED REICH live on stage. It is so inspiring to listen to Phil’s words on stage. He brings such a positive vibe to the people, that’s so awesome! If SACRED REICH plays near you, you should go to the concert and enjoy the spirit of this band. It is something that you won’t find so many times again in these days. I was glad to see them live on stage that evening and I was not alone. So thanks NIGHT DEMON and SACRED REICH for this excellent concert!
Setlist
01. Divide & Conquer
02. The American Way
03. Manifest Reality
04. One Nation
05. Awakening
06. Love...Hate
07. Free
08. Crimes Against Humanity
09. Who’s to Blame
10. Ignorance
11. Salvation
12. Independent
13. Killing Machine
14. Death Squad
15. Surf Nicaragua
https://www.facebook.com/sacredreichofficial
More on Sacred Reich & Night Demon
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
