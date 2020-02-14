Gallery: Liam Gallagher - Cologne 2020

Palladium, Cologne, Germany10th February 2020After a disastrous gig in Hamburg where Gallagher aborted the show, it was now Cologne's turn and well, he did it much better and left excited fans. William John Paul “Liam” Gallagher continued with the rest of OASIS after his brother Noel left under the name BEADY EYE, until they disbanded in 2014. Although Liam originally vowed on Twitter to never pursue a solo career back in 2016, one year later he did exactly that by announcing several festival gigs and the upcoming release of the album ‘As you were’. It was released in October 2017 and has been met with widespread critical acclaim. In 2019 he released ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ much to the joy of his fans.Now, about 4,000 fans celebrated the gig in Cologne, where also lots of OASIS songs were played. All in all, it were 14 songs played and five encores in about ninety minutes. That’s the hard facts. With a mixture of songs from his two solo albums and of his former band OASIS, he excited his fans. When he left the stage, long applause and screams called him back for the final song, ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’. What a night for his fans! Please enjoy our pictures of Liam and the support act, TWISTED WHEEL.https://www.facebook.com/twistedwheel/Setlist01. Nomad Hat02. She’s a Weapon03. (Unknown) (he will stick and stare )04. Black and Blue05. DNA06. You Stole the Sun07. We Are Ushttps://www.liamgallagher.com / https://www.facebook.com/liamgallagherSetlist00. Intro: Manchester City Champions Chant00. Intro: Fuckin’ in the Bushes (Oasis song)01. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Oasis song)02. Halo03. Shockwave04. Wall of Glass05. Come Back to Me06. For What It’s Worth07. Morning Glory (Oasis song)08. Columbia (Oasis song)09. Stand by Me (Oasis song)10. Once11. Why Me? Why Not.12. The River (with Gene Gallagher on drums)13. Gas Panic! (Oasis song)14. Live Forever (Oasis song)---15. Acquiesce (Oasis song)16. Roll With It (Oasis song)17. Supersonic (Oasis song)18. Champagne Supernova (Oasis song)---19. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)All pictures by André Wilms