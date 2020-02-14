Gallery: Liam Gallagher - Cologne 2020

Palladium, Cologne, Germany
10th February 2020
Liam Gallagher & Twisted Wheel
After a disastrous gig in Hamburg where Gallagher aborted the show, it was now Cologne's turn and well, he did it much better and left excited fans. William John Paul “Liam” Gallagher continued with the rest of OASIS after his brother Noel left under the name BEADY EYE, until they disbanded in 2014. Although Liam originally vowed on Twitter to never pursue a solo career back in 2016, one year later he did exactly that by announcing several festival gigs and the upcoming release of the album ‘As you were’. It was released in October 2017 and has been met with widespread critical acclaim. In 2019 he released ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ much to the joy of his fans.
Now, about 4,000 fans celebrated the gig in Cologne, where also lots of OASIS songs were played. All in all, it were 14 songs played and five encores in about ninety minutes. That’s the hard facts. With a mixture of songs from his two solo albums and of his former band OASIS, he excited his fans. When he left the stage, long applause and screams called him back for the final song, ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’. What a night for his fans! Please enjoy our pictures of Liam and the support act, TWISTED WHEEL.
Twisted Wheel
https://www.facebook.com/twistedwheel/
Setlist
01. Nomad Hat
02. She’s a Weapon
03. (Unknown) (he will stick and stare )
04. Black and Blue
05. DNA
06. You Stole the Sun
07. We Are Us
Liam Gallagher
https://www.liamgallagher.com / https://www.facebook.com/liamgallagher
Setlist
00. Intro: Manchester City Champions Chant
00. Intro: Fuckin’ in the Bushes (Oasis song)
01. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Oasis song)
02. Halo
03. Shockwave
04. Wall of Glass
05. Come Back to Me
06. For What It’s Worth
07. Morning Glory (Oasis song)
08. Columbia (Oasis song)
09. Stand by Me (Oasis song)
10. Once
11. Why Me? Why Not.
12. The River (with Gene Gallagher on drums)
13. Gas Panic! (Oasis song)
14. Live Forever (Oasis song)
---
15. Acquiesce (Oasis song)
16. Roll With It (Oasis song)
17. Supersonic (Oasis song)
18. Champagne Supernova (Oasis song)
---
19. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)
All pictures by André Wilms
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Feb 14 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: 20 Jahre Empire Of Darkness "Das Grosse Jubiläum"
|Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: 20 JAHRE EOD
|Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CL) Concert: VNV NATION
|Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TYCHO
|Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALGIERS
|Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TESTAMENT, EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL!
|Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MISTER MISERY
|Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SCHWARZ
|Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
|Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KISSIN'TIME - the hottest tribute band
|Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Sat Feb 15 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: E-Only Festival
|Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: M.I.N.E.
|Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THRASH ALLIANCE 2020
|Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAERZFELD
|Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHRISTOPHER
|Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
|Sun Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NIGHT VERSES
|Sun Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KIEFER SUTHERLAND
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview COVENANT - Dresden 2020-03-21
- Preview AMORPHIS - Helsinki 2020-04-11 to 13
- Preview PETER HEPPNER (Acoustic Tour) - Hamburg 2020-09-27
- Preview IAMX - Cologne 2020-04-14
- Preview DEEP PURPLE - Oberhausen 2020-10-17
- Preview A-HA - Cologne 2020-10-31
- Preview WILLIAM DUVALL - Germany 2020
- Preview CHAOS THEORY FESTIVAL - London 2020-02-29
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 15 - Deutzen 2020
- Preview M’ERA LUNA Festival - Hildesheim 2020-08-08 & 09
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: White Crone - The Poisoner
- Gallery: Alcest - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: DeadRisen - DeadRisen
- CD Review: Nightwish - Decades: Live in Buenos Aires
- CD Review: Chamber (L’Orchestre De Chambre Noir) - The Complete Works 1 to 3
- Live Review: Hatari - Hamburg 2020
- CD Review: Dispel - Lore
- Live Review: 3Teeth - Leeds 2020
- Live Review: Coppelius - Berlin 2019
- CD Review: Generation Axe - The Guitars That Destroyed The World - Live in China
- CD Review: Solitary Sabred - By Fire & Brimstone
- Gallery: Five Finger Death Punch - Frankfurt 2020
- CD Review: Then Comes Silence - Machine
- Interview: Coppelius - December 2019
- CD Review: Stunner - Turbo City (The Nightfighter EP)
- CD Review: Censored - In My Sights EP
- CD Review: Aristic - Dimensions
- Live Review: Dimmu Borgir & Amorphis - Oberhausen 2020
- CD Review: Lords Of Salem - Hell Over Salem EP
- CD Review: Lord Of Light - Morningstar
Latest News
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS 2020 - Cancelled due to severe weather situation!
- MRS. GREENBIRD - Folk Pop duo returns to Germany in spring – Sarah and Steffen perform on stage officially as wife and husband for the first time
- ADAM LAMBERT - Release of brand-new single “Roses” featuring Nile Rodgers & New album “Velvet” to be released on March 20, 2020
- ZOODRAKE - New Album “Purified” in March
- KATATONIA - New album coming & first song released
- KELLERMENSCH - Shine a light in the dark on new single “Nothing” and accompanying video
- Mayflower Madame - Single “Vultures” to be released on 4th February 2020 via Only Lovers Records
- DIE KAMMER - Indie Folk band invites for the first “The Invitation Festival”
- DOOL - Release anticipated second album "Summerland" on April 10th!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - COMBICHRIST and more new bands!
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - “Diamonds” to be released 27th March 2020 & Tour
- W-FEST 2020 - Festival presents “Fab Friday”
- ANATHEMA - Announce support acts for “We’re Here Because We’re Here” Tour: Rendezvous Point & Masvidal
- DYNAMO METAL FEST 2020 - Cradle of Filth will play on Saturday
- EISBRECHER - Announce tour in November 2020 to present their new album, video message online
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” released, new album ‘Machine’ on 13th March 2020
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - IKON and several more bands confirmed!
- SERPENT LORD - New single “Horned God” released!
- MILA MAR - New Album “Harar” & Tour
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” in January, new album “Machine” in March
.