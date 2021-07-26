Latest Raffles

Gallery: Jupiter Jones - Dudelange 2021

Details
DSC 6803Open Air Diddeleng, Dudelange, Luxembourg
23rd July 2021
Open-Air “Ënnert dem Waassertuerm” – Jupiter Jones

JUPITER JONES is a band from the Eifel region that became known to a larger audience in 2011 through the title ‘Still’ and also received an Echo. In November 2017, the band announced their dissolution on Facebook and on their website; JUPITER JONES played their last concert on 1 September 2018.

After the band’s former singer Nicholas Müller performed with Tobias Schmitz as VON BRÜCKEN following his departure from 2015 to 2019, JUPITER JONES was re-formed in January 2021. Since the re-founding, the official members of the band are only Nicholas Müller and Sascha Eigner, who are, however, supported by other musician friends during live performances. So, they are back and have written a new album, which they arranged and produced in loving detail.

DSC 6711

Setlist
01. Überall waren Schatten
02. Das Jahr in dem ich schlief
03. Zuckerwasser
04. Stück vom Weg
05. Rennen + Stolpern
06. Atmen
07. Wir sind ja schliesslich nicht Metallica
08. Alter Mann wo willst du hin?
09. Kopf hoch & Arsch in den Sattel
10. Still
11. Treppenwitz
12. Unter uns Darwinfinken
13. Berlin
---
14. Auf das Leben!
15. ImmerFürImmer

All pictures by Elena Arens
