Gallery: Jupiter Jones - Dudelange 2021

Open Air Diddeleng, Dudelange, Luxembourg23rd July 2021JUPITER JONES is a band from the Eifel region that became known to a larger audience in 2011 through the title ‘Still’ and also received an Echo. In November 2017, the band announced their dissolution on Facebook and on their website; JUPITER JONES played their last concert on 1 September 2018.After the band’s former singer Nicholas Müller performed with Tobias Schmitz as VON BRÜCKEN following his departure from 2015 to 2019, JUPITER JONES was re-formed in January 2021. Since the re-founding, the official members of the band are only Nicholas Müller and Sascha Eigner, who are, however, supported by other musician friends during live performances. So, they are back and have written a new album, which they arranged and produced in loving detail.Setlist01. Überall waren Schatten02. Das Jahr in dem ich schlief03. Zuckerwasser04. Stück vom Weg05. Rennen + Stolpern06. Atmen07. Wir sind ja schliesslich nicht Metallica08. Alter Mann wo willst du hin?09. Kopf hoch & Arsch in den Sattel10. Still11. Treppenwitz12. Unter uns Darwinfinken13. Berlin---14. Auf das Leben!15. ImmerFürImmerAll pictures by Elena Arens