Gallery: Loïc Nottet - Luxembourg-City 2021

City Sounds - Glacis in Concert, Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg
9th August 2021
Open-Air “City Sounds” – Loïc Nottet
On the Glacis car parking lot in Luxembourg, the City Sounds will offer contemporary music between 4th and 15th August. The programme of concerts is organised in partnership with the “den Atelier”. The German reggae singer GENTLEMAN, who has already come to Luxembourg several times, will perform on 10th August. Also on the programme are singer LOÏC NOTTET (9th August), Belgian singer AXELLE RED (8th August) and German Rap veteran SIDO (12th August). Reflections of Darkness was at the LOÏC NOTTET concert for you on Monday evening and will also be at GENTLEMAN on Tuesday.
LOÏC NOTTET is a young Belgian singer, songwriter and dancer. Discovered in the TV talent show “The Voice Belgium” in 2014, Loïc stands out for the distinctive sound of his voice but also for his amazing stage performances.
Following his participation, LOÏC NOTTET recorded a video cover of the hit ‘Chandelier’, following the viral video that had the whole world on the edge of their seats as he performed the same song without being aware of being filmed (a video that has now reached over 14 million views on YouTube). In other words, a performance that attracted the attention of a considerable number of internet users from all over the world, but especially that of the artist Sia who decided to retweet it, saying of his cover: “The cover, the video and the choreography are incredible”. In 2015, the 25-year-old composed his first single ‘Rhythm Inside’, written by his coach of “The Voice Belgium” BJ Scott, which became a gold record in Belgium but also in Sweden. In 2018, ‘On Fire’ was released, also available in an acoustic version, to critical acclaim. In 2019, ‘29’ was released, which already has more than 2.4 million views on YouTube, and which announced a powerful and emotional album ‘Sillygomania’.
All pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview BATTLE BEAST - Helsinki 2021-08-29
- Preview INFEST - Infest Bradford 2021-08-28
- Preview IN EXTREMO - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-06
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT SPECIAL - Deutzen 2021
- Preview HEATHEN APOSTLES - Augsburg 2021-09-04
- Preview AMORPHIS - Helsinki 2021-08-27
- Preview EELS - Germany March 2022
- Preview ROCK CASTLE FESTIVAL - Moravský Krumlov 2021
- Preview HALDERN POP FESTIVAL 2021 – Haldern 2021
- Preview XVI. PRAGUE GOTHIC TREFFEN - Prague 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Heathen Kings - The Heart Of The Mountain Horde (Single)
- CD Review: Vaselyne - Waiting To Exhale EP
- CD Review: Pink Turns Blue - You Still Mean Too Much To Me
- CD Review: Tel / Age Of The Wolf - Vigils (Split EP)
- CD Review: Auger - Sound of the Machine
- CD Review: Electric Haze - Get In Line
- Gallery: Nura - Dudelange 2021
- CD Review: Godslave - Positive Aggressive
- CD Review: Clan Of Xymox - Limbo
- CD Review: Various Artists - Generation Blitz
- CD Review: Sepultura - SepulQuarta
- CD Review: White Crone - Stargazer (RAINBOW Cover)
- CD Review: SHIV-R - Kill God Ascend
- CD Review: Pain of Salvation - The Perfect Element, Pt. I (Anniversary Mix 2020)
- Interview: Mildreda - July 2021
- CD Review: True Zebra - Idiorhythmic
- CD Review: Swallow The Sun - 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair - Live in Helsinki
- CD Review: Son Of Sam - And The Monster Awoke…
- Interview: Then Comes Silence - July 2021
- Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Munich 2021
Latest News
- WIDUKIND - New Album “We Do KIND”
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL - Postponed again, new date: September 17, 2022
- SWALLOW THE SUN - announce new studio album “Moonflowers”
- DAS FLUFF - Release new video Single “Wake up”
- ASP - New single “Raise Some Hell Now!” out off the upcoming album “ENDLiCH”
- BLITZ UNION - Release ‘Hotel India Victoria (HIV)’ as first song of their debut album!
- LOREENA MCKENNITT - ‘The Visit: The Definitive Edition’ to be released September 24, 2021
- W-FESTIVAL 2021 - Current Covid-19 regulations
- SALTATIO MORTIS - ‘Für immer frei (Unsere Zeit Edition)‘ containing eight new tracks besides the #1 album ‘Für immer frei‘ to be released on Aug 27, 2021
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - “Best of” and new album in August 2021
- IRON MAIDEN - Get inspired from the East for their 17th studio album “Senjutsu”
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVALS 2022 - Line-ups nearly complete!
- IRON MAIDEN - First new music in 6 years + spectacular video!
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2022 - Festival is sold-out!
- REEPERBAHN FESTIVAL 2021 - Approaching normality
- KATATONIA - “Mnemosynean” Collection of rarities to be released in October 2021 (Peaceville/Edel)
- THE UGLY KINGS - New song “The Devil Comes With A Smile” / New album “Strange, Strange Times” out August 13, 2021 via Napalm Records
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2022 - LINDEMANN and more confirmed!
- FEUERTAL FESTIVAL 2021 - 17th edition of the festival to be postponed for another year
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - The 7th album “The Human Condition” will be released in an extended digital edition on august 27th
.