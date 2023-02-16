Gallery: Residents, The - Wrocław 2023

Stary Klasztor, Wroclaw, Poland
15th February 2023
The Residents - “Dog Stab! Tour” 2023
THE RESIDENTS’ “Dog Stab! Tour” was originally scheduled for early 2021. Everything was already planned, the dates were set, the clubs were booked and then the pandemic broke out. The tour has been postponed, making it even more special! Next year marks the band’s 50th anniversary. THE RESIDENTS “have been holding the Underground since 1972!” https://www.facebook.com/TheOfficialResidents
The show in Wroclaw was a spectacular combination of visual psychedelia, ferries of colours, light and shadow games, lavish costumes, and extraordinary, poetic visuals. Sonic matter stood for a combination of surprising turns, extraordinary vocal and performative richness. Astonish effect. Without a doubt, 2020’s ‘Metal, Meat & Bone’ is another highlight in their fantastic career. Pursuing the ambition of a long career, THE RESIDENTS finally discover “The Blues!” Influenced by the music of lost bluesman Alvin Snow, aka Dyin’ Dog, the group presents their interpretations of all ten of Snow’s famous recordings, as well as several new compositions inspired by his work. With ‘Metal, Meat & Bone’, the group goes a step further by discovering a previously unknown artist, which prompted them to record their own tribute to his work. which were discovered by long-time friend and collaborator Roland Sheeehan.
All Pictures by Karo Kratochwil
