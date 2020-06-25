Raffle: HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Win Festival Goodies

For the Corona-cancelled editions of the Hurricane and Southside Festival in June 2020, more than 100,000 guests have already had their tickets rewritten for the coming year. Did you miss the festivals this year? Did you watch the online event last weekend? Do you still do not have enough? We have good news for you! We are giving away three Hurricane / Southside bundles. We know, this does not compensate the cancelled festivals, but perhaps it is a little light for you and shortens the time until the 2021 editions take place… All guests at the Hurricane and Southside Festival can look forward to the confirmed line-up: With TWENTY ONE PILOTS, KONTRA K, THE LUMINEERS and many others, almost all artists have now decided to catch up on their unusual shows in 2021.HurricaneFriday: Seeed | Martin Garrix | The Killers | SDP | Dermot Kennedy | The Lumineers | Giant Rooks | LP | Killswitch Engage | Of Monsters And Men | While She Sleeps | Millencolin | Fontaines D.C. | Fil Bo Riva | The Dead South | Neck Deep | Mayday Parade | Kelvyn Colt | Miya FolickSaturday: Deichkind | Twenty One Pilots | The 1975 | Von Wegen Lisbeth | Mando Diao | Kummer | Jimmy Eat World | Foals | Juju | Tones and I | KitschKrieg | Antilopen Gang | Bad Religion | Sofi Tukker | Nothing But Thieves Oh Wonder | Turbostaat | Wolf Alice | Half Moon Run | Aurora | Kollektiv Turmstrasse Live Georgia | JC Stewart | Brutus | Schrottgrenze | Flash Forward | HelgenSunday: Kings of Leon | Rise Against | Bring Me The Horizon | Kontra K | The Hives | Thees Uhlmann & Band | Sum 41 | Sam Fender | Bombay Bicycle Club | Swiss & Die Andern | Ferdinand Is Left Boy | BHZ | Modeselektor Live | Catfish And The Bottlemen | Frittenbude | Blues Pills | Nura | Skindred | Mine | Lari Luke | Hot Milk | BlondFriday: Kings of Leon | Rise Against | Bring Me The Horizon | Kontra K | The Hives | Thees Uhlmann & Band | Sum 41 | Bombay Bicycle Club | Swiss & die Andern | Ferdinand Is Left Boy | BHZ | Modeselektor Live | Catfish And The Bottlemen | Frittenbude | Wolf Alice | Blues Pills | Nura | Skindred | Mine | Lari Luke | Blond | Flash ForwardSaturday: Seeed | Martin Garrix | The Killers | SDP | Dermot Kennedy | The Lumineers | Giant Rooks | LP | Killswitch Engage | Of Monsters And Men | While She Sleeps | Millencolin | Fontaines D.C. | Fil Bo Riva | The Dead South | Neck Deep | Mayday Parade | Kelvyn Colt | Miya Folick | Hot MilkSunday: Deichkind | Twenty One Pilots | The 1975 | Von Wegen Lisbeth | Mando Diao | Kummer | Jimmy Eat World | Foals | Juju | Tones And I | KitschKrieg | Antilopen Gang | Bad Religion | Sofi Tukker | Nothing But Thieves Oh Wonder | Turbostaat | Half Moon Run | Aurora | Kollektiv Turmstrasse Live | Georgia | JC Stewart | BrutusAn finally here is what you can win:We are giving away THREE festival packages:White Southside Festival Shirt Size S + transparent BagBlack Southside Festival T-Shirt Size LGrey Hurricane Festival T-Shirt Size XL + transparent BagIf you wanna take part in the raffle, please send an email with your FULL NAME, your POSTAL ADDRESS and your DESIRED PACKAGE until 15th July 2020 with the headline "Southside/Hurricane 2020" to. Good luck!