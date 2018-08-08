Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Lou G. Oddon (vocals) from Black Light

I like coincidences, just as I was on holiday in Italy, I was contacted by Lou, the vocalist of the Melodic Metal band of BLACK LIGHT from Italy. We did not manage to organize a meeting, but this did not stop us from holding the interview anyway, especially because Lou recently entered in this world of pain and ink, so his impressions were fresh and bright.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?Don’t be neither too scared, neither too secure about the pain thing. If it hurts, just keep thinking that it’s not damaging you, think something like you’re doing extreme workout, even if the feeling’s completely different. And choose the artist according to the style you love the most. I’m personally a colour dude, and Vasilij was perfect for that. But then this is kinda personal, most of my friends like black and white more. An advice would be this one: if you want a tattoo, you have to care a lot or to not care at all. It depends on the person you are. I am more a caring guy. Then if you are between one and the other you will probably have regrets. And that’s what to avoid, I guess. You gotta keep being on the two sides of security.Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures: Title Picture by Ira Rjazanceva, Pictures 2-3 by Vasilij Torgashev, Picures 4-5 by Arina Stretškova