Special: Artists and their Tattoos – Sal Ramazzini (bass) and Bruno Ragolia (drums) from The Gitas

Today our heroes are talented and friendly guys from the rapidly gaining popularity in Ukraine and abroad band THE GITAS. Sal Ramazzini (bass) and Bruno Ragolia (drums) shared with us their thoughts about tattoos.First of all, thank u very much guys for your time. We are very happy to see you and we are very happy that you will be also a part of our tattoo project about which I have told you so much. Let’s start! When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? How long did it take you to decide to get it?Ganesha is a God?Interesting. And what about Bruno?How you got them? And do they have stories?It’s a crow?Looks amazing.Can you please tell some stories of your tattoos.Bruno, please. How many tattoos do you have? And stories behind them.Do you want or plan to make some new?After some years we can meet together again and conduct interview about your new tattoos…Getting tattooed hurts. How do you cope with the pain during the sessions?Do you have any taboos when it comes to tattoos?Bruno, what do you think about taboos?Super normal? Really? On face?We must meet after some years!!!Tattoos have become a fashion trend; many people do not care about the meaning behind them, they just want to have something colourful on their skin, to be trendy. Those people often just go to a tattoo salon and ask them to show which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they are kind of like production line workers now. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this?It should be more than just a picture? It is so?I would also like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos. Back in the day, many people believed that if you had a tattoo, you would never be successful and would not find a “good” job. Has this mind-set and people’s perception changed or do these prejudices still exist?I can’t imagine Sal working in financial company…What advice would you give to the people who are going to get their first tattoo?: Get ready! It’s gonna hurt! If you are doing it or a real reason, it’s something that you really want, just hold on tight, don’t scream, and don’t cry.Video:Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa, Iryna Kalenska and Ira TitovaPhotographer: Kateryna Lashchykova