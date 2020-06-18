Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Devin Parker (vocals, guitar) from Til Morning

Our search for new interesting personalities and amazing tattoos goes on. Today we have a guest from Chicago: Davin Parker is the voice and guitar from Rock’n’Roll, Soul, Pop Rock, Punk band TIL MORNING. On 17 April 2020, the band has released their new single ‘Okay’ along with a music video. So feel free to watch and listen to it. But we have another topic here and so we go back to the interview since Devin has much to show and to tell...: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: I got my first tattoo on my 16th birthday, that’s the legal age to get a tattoo with a parents consent in the state of Indiana. We live in Chicago where the law is 18 years old but I begged my mom to take me over the boarder for the tattoo. It’s a Celtic cross on my left upper-arm, I wanted to get something classic that my family would approve of and I wouldn’t regret later in life.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: I really haven’t counted in years, I probably have over 60 tattoos, I’m pretty covered at this point. Some are very meaningful and some are more for the art. I have the words “Live Fun!” on my knuckles, that’s an important tattoo for me to remember, no matter how serious things get, have fun. I have a tiger jumping through flames on my stomach and to me that represents hard work. I show that in a lot of my tattoos, the anvil on the inside of my palm means the same thing, work hard.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: I don’t think I’ll ever be finished with tattoos, I look forward to traveling more and getting tattoos on my legs to remind me of those places.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: I usually draw my tattoos, and my artist tightens them up. My main artist is my friend Chicago Justin at Angels and Demons Tattoo in Indianapolis Indiana. He does great work and it’s always a fun time hanging out at the shop.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: It sure does, I find it relaxing to have something like a cough drop or something to be there for me to bite. Wooden, tooth picks work too. I’ve never taken any drugs to avoid pain, alcohol doesn’t help anything and to me, for tradition, it’s best to go through it like everyone else had to before us.: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: No, I love tattoos and have no regrets. Sometimes when the pain is just awful I ask myself why do I put myself through it haha. But I’m always happier when I leave the shop than going in. Tattoos just make me feel more like me.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: Trendy tattoos without an outline, or something way too soft and I know it’ll fade in a year. Tattoos to me need to be tattoos, they should be bold, have space, and contrast.: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: I’ve been a tattoo artist and I definitely see how it can be addicting to people. There’s people who have gotten one tattoo from me and then have booked with me every weekend after that because they just love tattoos. It’s definitely something that people can be very, very into, and that’s okay for me.: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: Well, I can only control myself and not worry about others. I’ve been on both sides, as a tattoo artist I’ve seen a lot of people want a tattoo just to look “cool.” It’s our freedom as artists to turn down anyone for any reason. I’ve turned away people because I don’t agree with the tattoo or if I sense that they’re unsure. I have tattoos that not all artists would agree with, but I do think tattoos should be thought out, and everyone involved is responsible. To some people, a common tattoo design can be very meaningful and I just have to try to see from all perspectives before I judge.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: Some careers this is still very true, it’s just the way it is. If you’re going to get tattoos in places that people can easily see, you should be prepared to work hard to not be in a financial situation where your success is based on your appearance. I worked very hard, went to art school and am now a graphic designer, tattoos do not matter in my field. I will say my tattoos are also professional tattoos, if you fill your body with non-professional tattoos and think you won’t be judged, you’re out of your mind.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: Everyone’s different, if you’re going to get a tattoo you should know yourself and what you like. I know people who got a sleeve for their first tattoo, and some people who’ve gotten something very small. Different things work for different people, just go to a professional. Research how to heal your tattoo and take care of it as well, healing a tattoo correctly is very important.

Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa
Photos by Alfonso Monroy