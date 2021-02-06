Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Tizzy Wyre (guitar) from Jacklust

JACKLUST is Sleaze Punk from Rotterdam. Fast lyrics, loud guitars and a “fuck things up” attitude to guarantee a party in any venue. And today, we have Tizzy Wyre as a guest, the guitar player of JACKLUST. On 9 November 2019, the band has released their debut album ‘Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliphobia’. And I am really waiting for some new stuff from the guys. But now I will use this possibility to speak with Tizzy about his amazing tattoos.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?I got my first tattoo at 17, and it was a very crappy werewolf, haha. I usually don’t take that long to decide on a tattoo, usually an idea of a tattoo pops up in my head and become hellbent on getting that tattoo.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: I got eight tattoos, my left arm is Japan-oriented because I’m a huge sucker for Japan, mainly their history, about the Sengoku Jidai and stuff, and the right arm is mainly focussed on Ancient Egyptian stuff because, also a huge sucker for that, haha. The only tattoo with a meaning that I have is my band’s (JACKLUST) logo on the inside of my right arm. Me and our vocalist Yellow made the deal, back when we started in 2011, that when we made it to five years, or if we had a big release, we’d both get a JACKLUST tattoo. So in 2016, when we released our EP ‘Prepare For War’, I decided to get the logo on the inside of my right arm. Yellow was at first thinking of doing something small, but after seeing mine he was like “Fuck that, I ain’t getting outclassed by Tizzy” so he got one on the same spot as well so now we both have our logo tattooed.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: Oh, I’m nowhere near done. I just had my hand and shoulder tattooed so I’m good for another year (my tattoo artist always comes around once a year, so I get 1-2 new ones every year). I have no idea what though, haha, I don’t really plan things out. Maybe the ABBA logo!: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: All of mine (except for the first one but she covered it up) have been done by the same artist, the amazing Sandra Duarte. I went to her for my 2nd tattoo, which was an Oni mask, and I fucking loved it so much that I just kept coming back. She also draws my sketches, I mainly come up with the idea and some examples and she starts working it and comes up with the stuff exactly how I like it, it’s awesome!: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: I’ve actually got some kind of ritual during the sessions: I always strictly watch ‘Everything Great About’ video’s on YouTube, they’re fun to watch, full of positive vibes, and it basically lets you watch a movie in 20-30 minutes and it gets me to stay focused on that, and more importantly for Sandra, it makes me sit the fuck still. (Because I’ve got insane ADHD). So far it works!: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: Hell no! That’s why I prefer not to get tattoos with meanings. Meanings can change, but badass looking tattoos will forever look badass.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: I’m not a fan of face and neck tattoo’s myself. As in, I would never get them, I don’t mind it on other people though, some look cool, it’s just not for me.: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Oh, it’s addictive as fuck man. Of course, the sessions itself are anything but fun, but the moment it’s finished and you leave the studio you immediately “alright, so what do I want next?”: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?Well I’m not one for meaningful tattoos myself either (but also definitely not someone to follow a trend) but I don’t really care, in a way, I’m kinda glad actually: Because of the fact that it’s become a trend, tattoos have become way more accepted in society, so in turn people with tattoos will have a better chance of not getting turned down for a job because of a tattoo (even though tattoo discrimination on the job market is still a huge thing that nobody seems to talk or care about). Also, it gives us more tattoo fails to laugh at.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: Well, there are still many jobs that you just can’t get if you have tattoos that cannot be covered up, which I think is fucking bullshit. But yeah honestly, thanks to the trend and the fact that so many famous people (and football players and stuff) have sleeves etc, it’s becoming more widely accepted, especially in the music / event / catering industry. But I don’t think the prejudice will change anytime soon, and I don’t mind that actually, makes me feel like a little outlaw.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: Honestly, it’s all down to personal choice. I mean if you’re getting a tattoo, then you’ve already seen a tattoo that you like, because otherwise you didn’t want to get one in the first place! Then just try and find tattoo shops near your area and look for their respective artists in your preferred style. If you don’t like it, widen your search area until you found the right one! As for practical advice, sleep well and don’t fucking drink the day before!Links: https://www.facebook.com/JacklustOfficial / https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ3a8sebMU2DjCrNqQaiZ_gProject by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaTitle picture by Cindy Bijl, tattoo pictures by Tizzy Wyre