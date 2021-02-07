Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Zufo from Hasswut

Our guest today is Zufo from the Electro / Industrial Metal band from Spain with German lyrics, HASSWUT. In march, the band has released their last album ‘Atomkrieg’, at the same time the lock down started... So, the band is working on new music now. And we have used this time to speak about the tattoos.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: It was around seven years ago. I always admired tattoo artists but I was afraid of needles and blood. Once my wife told me to tattoo something together (each one a different tattoo). There I realize needles don’t kill you and blood is just part of the process. Sometimes I get dizzy when a see some blood when I´m having my tattoos done but am getting used to it.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: Not sure. As some of them are patterns... each pattern is a tattoo, all together is a big tattoo? It depends on the person who wants to count them.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: NO. You will never have enough ink on your body I just see blank places to get inked.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: I have some artists art on my body from Tayri (https://www.instagram.com/tayriryat) and Marine (https://www.instagram.com/marineperez), dark art till geometry and dot work by Sei from DNA Ink (https://www.instagram.com/dnainktattoo) or Rafa from Captain Cartagena (https://www.instagram.com/captaincartagena). Some of the draws were designed by tattoo artists themselves, others from a great artist called Nines Amaro (https://www.instagram.com/ninesamaroart), Behemot (https://www.instagram.com/behemot_crta_stvari)… I must also admit I “stole” one design from another artist cause it’s very difficult for him to come to Spain and I love his art.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: I endure it quite well, it’s worse the hours on the same position. I use to watch Netflix, Amazon. Or just listen to music.: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: Never, all my choices are part of my life and I’ll never regret them, neither on tattoos.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: I can’t stand tattoos focused on sexual content. Although I admired realistic tattoos, it’s something I don´t like for myself. Some of them are really amazing but on others’ skin.: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: It’s not impossible to stop. But, if you like it, why should you stop it? It has no sense to stop doing what enjoys you or makes you happy.: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: Due to the kind of tattoos I’m getting done I’m not a flash tattoo consumer. Geometric tattoos are something that not all artists are interested in showing. At a tattoo salon, the main thing you will find is the best draws every artist could do.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?Sure. Nowadays a lot of people have ink on their bodies. Just imagine all these people couldn´t find a job. There will be a lot of jobs that will not find people who fit on them just because they don’t fit on the image they like. If you are good or bad in your life or job don’t depend on the quantity of ink you have in your body.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: Forget about the money. If you don´t have enough money just wait till you have it. Never let bad (often cheaper tattooers) damage your skin. Be sure you find what you are looking for even if you need to travel to another city or country.Links: https://www.facebook.com/hasswut / https://hasswut.bandcamp.comProject by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures by Zufo Hasswut