Interview with
Marcel Schulze and Yuma Humpejs, the authors of ‘Elektronische Körpermusik’
Explore the essence of EBM - what exactly does it entail? The book ‘Elektronische Körpermusik’ (‘Electronic Body Music’) provides comprehensive answers across 600 pages. Delving into the roots of EBM, the book unravels its origins, identifies key bands within the genre, and paints a vivid picture of its contemporary form.
Embarking on a journey that traces its evolution from Proto-EBM in the 1970s through four generations to the present day. Curated by Yuma Hampejs and Marcel Schulze, the book is a result of meticulous research, featuring a plethora of articles and chapter bases. Collaborating with authors worldwide, the compilation introduces numerous bands while shedding light on the history of EBM across 16 countries. Eli van Vegas, in charge of design, enhances the narrative with over 200 carefully selected photos, showcasing iconic moments captured by renowned band and concert photographers globally. While ‘Elektronische Körpermusik’ may not claim exhaustive completeness, it undeniably approaches it. In the interview Marcel and Yuma discuss the book, its preparation, and upcoming publications. https://www.elektronische-koerpermusik.de
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: Can you share how long the process took to write and compile the book ‘Elektronische Körpermusik’?
Yuma: Back in 2013, a musical spark ignited as I dove into “Den svenska synthen” by Bengt Rahm. EBM beats were on repeat in my mind, and I couldn’t shake the question: Why isn’t there something like this for my music? The idea hung around, teasing me with its potential, but the project’s enormity kept me at bay. Fast forward to an EBM fest some years later in Leipzig - destiny threw Marcel into my path. We vibed over shared interests, and it hit me: Marcel was the puzzle piece missing from the project. Late 2019, I threw out the idea of teaming up, and Marcel’s pumped “yes” was the green light. The rest? Well, that’s history in the making. Our project kicked off in late 2019, and it took us 41 months to bring the German version to life. Just the German one took 3.5 years! Our music journey is all about the magic that happens when minds and beats come together. Now, we’re onto the English version, set to drop in September / October 2024. The whole project will clock in at a cool 58 months, almost five years. It’s a creative adventure weaving passion and persistence, promising a burst of creativity that goes beyond time and borders.
RoD: What inspired the idea for this particular book?
Yuma & Marcel: Bengt Rahm’s book sparked the realization of the vital need for a compilation, a collective record that captures the essence and significance of the electronic body music genre along with its collaborators from around the globe.
RoD: Given the extensive content, it seems like a substantial undertaking, especially with “historical” aspects. How did you approach the data gathering, and which artists and photographers contributed to this publication?
Yuma: We strategized our attack - Marcel, the maestro of literature and lyricism, dived into the written world, crafting the historical aspect. Meanwhile, armed with my stage and booking management know-how and a solid network in the scene, I took charge of hitting the pavement and searching for stories and contributors. We weren’t just scratching the surface; we were deep-diving into books, interviews, and every online nook and cranny. If it existed in the digital realm, we tagged it, dissected it, and wove together a mind map of the timeline. With over 100 contributors pouring in with pictures, stories, and interviews, it was a collective effort. But hold on, the English version is gearing up for an even grander collaboration - fresh stories, new photographers. Our aim? To rally an even bigger crew from the music community into this sonic expedition.
RoD: Could you shed light on the criteria you used to select the bands featured in the book?
Yuma & Marcel: No rigid game plan, no checklist - just a vibe. We were after that sweet blend, the classics and the cutting edge, because, well, variety is the spice of life, right? The grand plan? A stage for everyone, a visual symphony of our collective connections. Imagine EBM as this global party - DJs, bands, organizers, photographers, radios, blogs, the whole shebang. It’s not just about the beats; it’s about showcasing the universal groove. We wanted to capture the essence of how we all live and breathe EBM, each perspective a brushstroke on the canvas of our collective culture. Similarities and differences, side by side - because that’s the beauty of EBM.
RoD: What has been the feedback on your work so far?
Yuma & Marcel: The book’s a hit with the crew - we’re talking major love vibes. Got a bunch of cool cats giving us props, and huge shoutout to those throwing in corrections and constructive gems. Y’all are the real MVPs. The band tales? Absolute fire. The global perspective? A crowd-pleaser. But you know what’s stealing the spotlight? The historical ride - it’s like a time machine for your brain. People are throwing down some serious praise - saying that diving into the book is like hitching a ride to their most treasured memories. Goosebumps? You bet. It’s not just reading; it’s a full-blown nostalgia trip, a thrill ride to the heart of their most cherished moments. We’re stoked because there’s a little something for everyone. Taste buds are all over the map, and that’s the magic. Diversity is our jam, and luckily, everyone’s got a different flavour they’re vibing on.
RoD: I’ve heard rumours about an English translation for ‘Elektronische Körpermusik’. Can you confirm this, and if so, when can we expect it to be ready? Additionally, how do you plan to handle its distribution?
Yuma & Marcel: No whispers here - straight facts. The grand plan from day one was to kick things off in German and then hit the English scene. Clock’s ticking, and guess what? We’re not just good on time; we’re killing it. Massive shoutout to our squad of insanely talented legends making it happen. We’re riding high on the project vibes, and here’s the kicker - we’ve got a game-changing team, and we’re grinning ear to ear about where we’re at. Bodyfest? Oh yeah, that’s the spot. We’re plotting an international release party smack in the heart of Stockholm during the festival - and trust us, surprises are gonna be dropping like beats. But, shh, no spoilers. As for the distribution game, we’re taking the wheel. The distribution will be handled by us as Book on Demand is not equipped for the global adventure and we need partners who can keep up. So, if you’re vibing with us, knock on our doors. Let’s talk and make some magic.
RoD: There’s a buzz that you’re also delving into a new book about the EBM scene. Is this true or just speculation? If it is, can you share the progress on this upcoming publication?
Yuma & Marcel: One book, no smoke, just fire. Forget the speculation game; this is straight-up reality, and we are well on track.
RoD: In your opinion, do such books accurately represent our dark electro scene?
Yuma & Marcel: It’s not our call to crown it; let the readers hold court. But check this: the scene’s hunger for this book is real, and the vibes are off the charts. No need for vanishing acts or becoming cave dwellers, which was our major concern.
RoD: Looking ahead, what’s on the horizon for you? Are there any other projects currently in the works?
Yuma & Marcel: While our squad dives deep into their individual tasks, we’re not just twiddling our thumbs. Nope, we’re grabbing those low-hanging fruits, whipping up some fun projects to keep the energy buzzing. Staying busy, staying sharp, and cranking out the cool stuff.
RoD: Thank you sincerely for sharing your time.
Yuma & Marcel: Thank you for your interest in our story and our journey and for the really fun questions.
Interview: Elektronische Körpermusik - November 2023
- Written by: Karo Kratochwil
