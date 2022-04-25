Live Review: Ghost - Cologne 2022

Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany19th April 2022On this evening, the Swedish band GHOST played in a not sold-out Lanxess Arena in Cologne. An award-winning heavy metal band who stands out with their stage outfits and hides their faces behind masks. Singer Tobias Forge performs as Papa Emeritus I, II, III, IV or Cardinal Copia, as the case may be.The first support band was the American band TWIN TEMPLE. The singer Alexandra and her husband came in a black and red outfit on stage. With a bible in one hand and a skull in the other, Alexandra greeted the audience. After discarding the skull, she raised her right hand and preached to Satan with the audience. Meanwhile, her husband Zachary James sprayed holy water into the crowd. After a while, James picked up his guitar and they played their kind of Rock’n’Roll with influences from the 1950s and 1960s years. In the short playing time, TWIN TEM nevertheless enchanted the audience. https://www.twintemple.com / https://www.facebook.com/twintempleforeverRatingMusic: 8Performance: 9Light: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10After a break, the second support band UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS entered the stage. In front of a large black background with the name of the band, the four guys from England entered the stage. Due to the very low stage lighting, the band members were hardly visible. Only sometimes, the bass player or the guitarist was more clearly visible through targeted spotlights. But with their music they rocked the Lanxess Arena and thrilled the crowd. The members’ long hair flew through the air and hardly stood still. With their music, UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS breathed new life into the Rock of the 70s. https://www.uncleacidband.com /https://www.facebook.com/uncleacidSetlist01. Mind Crawler02. Shockwave City03. 13 Candles04. I’ll Cut You Down05. Melody LaneRatingMusic: 8Performance: 7Light: 4Sound: 9Total: 7 / 10After two genius support bands and a break for preparing the stage for the main act GHOST, the light in the hall turned off. The stage was covered by huge white screen and from the speakers came chorus music. With a big bang the screen fell down and a big wide stage was to be seen. In the back of the stage was a big picture that looked like a church-window with Papa Emeritus IV on it. The entire band wore a black leather outfits and masks with some kind of welding goggles which were reminiscent of the Tusken Raiders from Star Wars.Tobias Forge already used the whole stage at the beginning, but mostly he was to be seen on a bridge, which was still built up in front of the normal stage. In addition to the typical Rock songs, GHOST also played quieter songs like ‘He Is’ where singer Tobias Forge hung a stole around his neck and asked the hall with “come on” to sing along. Of course, the fans did the same and lit up the hall with their torches. The cover version of the METALLICA hit ‘Enter Sandman’ was not to be missed. GHOST ended the brilliant evening and an excellent stage show with their number 1 song ‘Square Hammer’. https://ghost-official.com / https://www.facebook.com/thebandghostSetlist01. Imperium ( Intro )02. Kaisarion03. Rats04. From the Pinnacle to the Pit05. Mary on a Cross06. Devil Church (with duelling Banjos)07. Cirice08. Hunter’s Moon09. Faith10. Spillways11. Ritual (long ending)12. Call Me Little Sunshine13. Helvetesfönster (abridged)14. Year Zero15. Spöksonat16. He Is17. Miasma18. Mummy Dust19. Kiss the Go-Goat---20. Enter Sandman (Metallica cover)21. Dance Macabre22. Square HammerRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 10Sound: 9Total: 9.7 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg