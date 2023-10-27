Interview: Fourscher Festival - October 2023

Interview withFourscher Festival 2023 is approaching. It’s a well-established festival held in a fantastic location (Erfurt - Club from Hell) and boasts incredible line-ups, an amazing atmosphere, and a dedicated audience. This year’s line-up features renowned acts like CLOCK DVA, 2ND FACE, MILDREDA, BLAC KOLOR, KFACTOR, ATROPINE, INTERSTICE, WIDE DREAMS, OPPOSER D TERMINAL ST, and OSZYLAYTER. If you’re a fan of any of these bands, be sure to mark your calendars for November 4th-5th and treat yourself to a trip to Erfurt. To celebrate the upcoming festival, I had the opportunity to ask the organizers a few questions about the festival’s origins, its audience, and more.: Tell me about the start of the festival - who and how made it happen?: I think I can only tell it briefly. Two enthusiasts get together and combine their little festivals into one. Danny can embellish that better.: It’s important for me to makes something happen in my home country, because in Erfurt it was quiet for a long time, we changed that! Our festivals were already very successful independently of each other, now enthusiasts have become best friends and it was obvious to join forces! Schubi has brought the festival to a top level in terms of technical execution, I am very grateful to him for that!: What is the general idea behind the festival - what kind of bands do you usually invite?: We want bands that you don’t see everywhere and inflationary in Germany. Some stuff needs to be rediscovered and some really old stuff needs to be brought out again. Danny is the benchmark here, because I’m not so deeply rooted in the scene and don’t know a lot of things.: I can only agree with Schubi, we don’t book bands according to success or popularity! I am a fan, groupie and consumer, which doesn’t make it easy, because I also like to exaggerate, but Schubi then brings me back down to earth! The important thing is that we don’t have to make money with the festival and are therefore very free in our decisions! We spend a lot of money on bands that otherwise wouldn’t make it to Germany, but that’s also an important factor for the Fourscher Festival concept!: Is it stressful to organize the event that big?: It is already a lot of work that takes away our free time. It’s always a challenge and different every year, you learn and forget some things.: I can almost only repeat myself! The important thing is that we don’t have to make money with the festival and so we are very free in our decisions! We must not add up hours and effort. Our families show there very understanding, because it costs like Schubi says, much spare time!: Do you have a personal highlight performing at the festival?: For me it was definitely TRANSMITTER, because they are not directly rooted in the scene, but still inspired so many. Other than that, all of them are kind of highlights because everyone is excited to play with us.: I can’t answer that, almost just repeat. I book as a fan, all the bands that have played and will play, also see me in front of the stage, because I enjoy it!: Tell me about the audience of Fourscher Festival - who are the people visiting you?: Our audience is already very open and comes from all over Germany and even Europe. The farthest away was probably Canada. It is a pity that from Erfurt comes a very small part of the audience.: Our visitors are for the most part friends, family and bands, which I really appreciate! The concept is based on respect, every visitor is greeted personally at the door and knows how important he is for the success!: How do you think the festival will develop?: That depends on the economic situation of everyone involved, the price spiral only goes upwards and we have to remain fair to the guests and the artists, that’s a big task. Artistically, we will keep our ears open.: Schubi said everything important! We just stay flexible and want maximum fun with you all!: thank you very much for your time!Fourscher Festival will take place on 4th-5th November 2023, in Erfurt, Club from Hell