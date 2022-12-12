Live Review: Nightwish - Düsseldorf 2022

PSD Bank Dome, Düsseldorf, Germany
1st December 2022
Nightwish - “HUMAN.:||:NATURE European Tour” 2022 - Support: Beast In Black & Turmion Kätilöt
Nobody knew in the last few weeks whether NIGHTWISH would play the current concerts at all. Singer Floor Jansen was recovering from cancer for some time, but fortunately the news came that she was cancer-free and so the band and the audience could look forward to a nice evening. The opening act was the Finnish bands BEAST IN BLACK and TURMION KÄTILÖT.
Turmion Kätilöt
TURMION KÄTILÖ from Finland opened the evening and the audience expected Death Metal due to the band’s outfit. With their white made-up faces and studded leather clothing, the guys spread out across the stage. But the audience got good Metal with a big hint of humour and Techno. Some members have their roots in the Techno scene and combine that with Metal music. To the fast guitar riffs and the Techno beats, the two singers Petja “MC Raaka Pee” Turunen and Saku “Shaq-U” Solin jumped and danced all over the stage. At times, however, one of the singers was pulled by his bandmate. So the audience had fun and was properly heated up.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Light: 8.5
Sound: 8.5
Total: 8.5 / 10
Beast In Black
The second support band was the five guys from BEAST IN BLACK from Helsinki/ Finland. With their Power Metal inclusive Synth sounds, they already impressed the band NIGHTWISH many years ago, who then booked BEAST IN BLACK as a support band in 2015, giving the Finns their first live performance. At the beginning as the first one, drummer Atte Palokangas came on stage this evening and sat behind his drums while orchestral music could be heard. When Mate Molnar (bass guitar), Kasperi Heikkinen (guitar) and Anton Kabanen (guitar) entered the stage, the audience first heard Synth sounds, but these were immediately drowned out by drum and guitar sounds.
Singer Yannis Papadopoulos showed already during the first song ‘Blade Runner’ that his voice grasps a very wide spectrum. In his black leather coat, he constantly ran across the stage and rarely stopped. The guitarists occasionally stood right next to each other, waved their guitars in unison and banged their hair. During the song ‘Die by the Blade’, the audience looked searchingly at the stage, because the voice they heard was more suited to a female singer. But it was definitely singer Yannis who gave off this enormous voice.
Setlist
01. Blade Runner
02. From Hell With Love
03. Beast in Black
04. To the Last Drop of Blood
05. Die by the Blade
06. Moonlight Rendezvous
07. One Night in Tokyo
08. Blind and Frozen
09. End of the World
Rating
Music: 8.5
Performance: 9
Light: 8.5
Sound: 9
Total: 8.8 / 10
Nightwish
After a break during which the audience could have a drink or a bite to eat, the hall filled up again. The fans now saw a stage that seemed much bigger and deeper. In front of a huge LED screen, there was an additional platform on which the drums, keyboard and one of the guitar players were enthroned. After a few sparse notes, a drum solo began which was accompanied by bright flashes of light on the stage. But a huge bang opened the performance of NIGHTWISH and singer Floor Jansen entered stage centre. Wearing shorts and a wide-cut leather top, Floor started the show with the song ‘Noise’. With the typical orchestral epic sound with strings or sometimes choirs, the studied singer immediately created a super atmosphere in the hall. The NIGHTWISH singer stood at the microphone stand and let her enchanting rocking voice resound. When the guitars became faster and stronger, she could be seen banging her head and her hair flew through the air.
In addition to the enchanting singer, the entire stage show was impressive. Two large LED displays hung to the right and left of the stage, on which the various band members could be seen in alternating close-ups. In the background of the stage one could see a much larger LED screen on which films or visual effects were running. But also the fire fountains were not to be missed during many songs. During the song ‘How’s the Heart?’ Floor climbed onto the podium and sat down on a stool next to guitarist Troy Donockley. There she was very impressed by the 11,000 loud German fans and asked the fans to turn on their phone lights. During the song it was very quiet in the hall and only the guitar and the singing of the two could be heard.
During the last song ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ NIGHTWISH once again gave everything of their musical spectrum - sensitive guitar sounds and piano accompanied by orchestral music. When singer Floor Jansen began to sing with her crystal clear voice, she was illuminated from behind by a spotlight. When the drums started with hard fast beats, the guitar riffs also became faster. At the end Floor thanked the fans in German at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf and hopes that the next visit of NIGHTWISH to Germany won’t be long in coming.
Setlist
00. Music (Percussion Intro)
01. Noise
02. Storytime
03. Tribal
04. Élan
05. Sleeping Sun
06. 7 Days to the Wolves
07. Dark Chest of Wonders
08. Harvest
09. I Want My Tears Back
10. Nemo
11. How’s the Heart? (acoustic)
12. Shoemaker
13. Last Ride of the Day
14. Ghost Love Score
15. The Greatest Show on Earth
Rating
Music: 8.5
Performance: 9
Light: 8.5
Sound: 9
Total: 8.8 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL - Neu-Ulm 2023-07-15
- Preview CELINE DION - “Courage World Tour” Germany in spring 2024
- Preview DER W - Germany 2023
- Preview PET SHOP BOYS - Cologne 2023-07-01
- Preview ROGER WATERS - Cologne 2023-05-09
- Preview EROS RAMAZOTTI - Germany 2023
- Preview FRONT 242 & NITZER EBB - Oberhausen 2023-01-21
- Preview ANIMALS AS LEADERS - Cologne 2023-01-19
- Preview ZUCCHERO - “World Wild Tour” 2023
- Preview LARKIN POE - “Blood Harmony” 2023 UK & Europe Tour
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Kaputth - Kaventsmann / Ich Sehe Keine Tannen Mehr
- CD Review: Royal Hell - Second Sight Of The Grand Seer
- Interview: Düsseldorf - December 2022
- CD Review: Xenos - The Dawn Of Ares
- Live Review: Hu, The - Cologne 2022
- CD Review: Type O Negative - Dead Again
- Gallery: Volbeat - Esch sur Alzette
- Interview: Bedless Bones - November 2022
- CD Review: Toxic Carnage - Primitive
- CD Review: Mourn The Light - Stare Into The Face Of Death
- CD Review: Je T’aime - Aggressive
- Live Review: Rome - Berlin 2022
- Live Review: Project Pitchfork - Gotha 2022
- Live Review: Okean Elzy - Hamburg 2022
- Live Review: Evanescence & Within Temptation - Düsseldorf 2022
- Gallery: Bury Tomorrow & August Burns Red - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Leipzig 2022
- Live Review: Billy Talent - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Cure, The - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Howard Jones - Cologne 2022
Latest News
- M’ERA LUNA 2023 - Second announcement of bands
- ARIANA SARAHA & FLIGHT BEHAVIOUR - New video for their single “The Last Days
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Complete line-up and play days are set
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 – OMD as Headliner and Covenant, Qntal, Oberer Totpunkt confirmed
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2023 - Uriah Heep confirmed!
- DIORAMA - Release Remix Album “Fast Advance Fast Reverse”
- THE AWAKENING - Releases new video and double album “The Passage Remains”
- A PROJECTION - Mew album ‘In A Different Light’ by Swedish Darkwave / Electronic act out 18 Nov 2022 via Metropolis Records
- GODSMACK - New studio album ‘Lighting Up The Sky’ & new single ‘You and I’
- DEATHSTARS - European tour cancelled!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 - Pre-Party with Steve Naghavi, Bruno Kramm, Elvis & MSTH!
- DEUS - Announce new album “How To Replace It”
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 - Calva y Nada exclusive festival show after 25 years + more bands confirmed!
- T.O.Y. FEAT. MARIAN GOLD (ALPHAVILLE) - New single “Turn On!” out now!
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - Release “Oddities Too”
- KATATONIA - Announces New Album, “Sky Void of Stars” + Releases First Single, “Atrium“
- SIMPLE MINDS - New album “Direction Of The Heart” with a guest performance of Russell Mael (Sparks) out now
- JFDR - Sign to Houndstooth and Shares new single & video
- DEPECHE MODE - Announce new album and tour dates at press conference in Berlin
- SARCATOR - Swedish Black/Thrash Youngsters Unveil “The Long Lost” Single From “Alkahest” LP out in October via Black Lion Records
.