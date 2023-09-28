CD Review: Musta Paraati - Tavastia

Artist: Musta ParaatiTitle: TavastiaGenre: Post PunkRelease Date: 14th July 2023Label: DeggaelMUSTA PARAATI is a band that saw several incarnations. Eight years ago, the band then fronted by Herra Ylppö played a live show at legendary Tavastia in Helsinki. The band used the chance to record their live show and it seemed about time, that someone brought the treasures to daylight. Deggael used the chance to release ‘Tavastia’ this fall.Releasing a live recording is always risky for everyone involved, but those who were involved are reading like the Who is Who in the Finnish music business. The band’s sound engineer Jyrki Vuori, who has been working with bands like HIM, NIGHTWISH, THE 69 Eyes and many more, was responsible for the band’s sound on this 8th of November 2015. FINNVOX masterminds Mikko Karmila (mixing) Mikka Jussila (mastering) gave the whole thing a crystal-clear sound. Talking to the band, Saku and Ykä emphasized the role of their sound engineer Jyrki Vuori. They told our magazine, that without his skills, such a fantastic live recording would never have been possible, so without him, the album we are talking about would never have been released.The show consisted mainly of songs from ‘Peilitalossa’, the bands legendary album that saw its 40th anniversary this year, that was celebrated with a re-release. Fans will find several newer songs as well. If you want to own a physical version of ‘Huomisen kuolleet’ or ‘Toinen puoli’ you need to buy this record, since these two songs have not been released officially before. The songs all come in Finnish language and with a darkly yet powerful atmosphere and since it was a live gig, you won’t find any low standard “filler” on this album. The band just embarked on a very successful mini-tour to celebrate the anniversary ‘Peilitalossa’ and if you want to have the shows atmosphere at home ‘Tavastia’ is for you.01. Kädet02. Muukalainen03. Metalliset kasvot04. Peilitalo05. Eläimen kalu06. Toinen puoli07. Ennustus08. Kuva09. Ajatus10. Veitsen terällä11. Nukke12. Uusi musta13. Hyvää yötä14. Toinen johtaja15. Romanssi16. Uudet juhlat17. Huomisen kuolleetJyrki 69 – vocalsSaku Paasiniemi – guitars, backing vocalsArchzie – bass, backing vocalsYkä Knuuttila – drums, backing vocalsKari Tornack – keyboardsMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10