CD Review: Saigon Blue Rain - Pink Obsession

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: VELVET ACID CHRIST
|Wed May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAROCK
|Wed May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROTERSAND
|Wed May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TERRY HOAX
|Wed May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JESSE MAC CORMACK
|Thu May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(BE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Thu May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Thu May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WAGE WAR
|Fri May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(SLO) Concert: VELVET ACID CHRIST
|Fri May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FR) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Fri May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORTUNA EHRENFELD
|Fri May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEATH GRIPS
|Sat Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GRANDSON
|Sat Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: VELVET ACID CHRIST
|Sat Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Sat Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WITT & ORCHESTER
|Sat Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SPH BANDCONTEST VORRUNDE
|Sun Jun 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOHNNY ORLANDO
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Open Air Tour 2020
- Preview WHITESNAKE - Cologne 2019-07-07
- Preview RAMMSTEIN - Luxembourg 2019-07-20
- Preview SOULFLY - Trier 2019-07-18
- Preview GOSSIP - Luxembourg City 2019-07-15
- Preview ZZ TOP - Esch sur Alzette 2019-07-10
- Preview LIMP BIZKIT - Esch sur Alzette 2019-07-08
- Preview WOLFMOTHER - Luxembourg City 2019-07-03
- Preview SKUNK ANANSIE - Esch sur Alzette 2019-07-01
- Preview DREAM THEATER - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-17
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Gallery: Katatonia - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Queensrÿche - The Verdict
- Live Review: Lea Porcelain - Münster 2019
- Live Review: Katatonia - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Dido - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: And Void - And Void
- CD Review: Amanda Palmer - There will be no intermission
- Live Review: Hellacopters, The - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Rammstein - Rammstein
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Amityville 2019
- CD Review: Dead Can Dance - Dionysus
- Gallery: Samael - Jena 2019
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weissenhäuser Strand 2019 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Grand Magus - Wolf God
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weissenhäuser Strand 2019 (Day 1)
- Gallery: Disturbed - Cologne 2019
- Gallery: Eisbrecher - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Tarja Turunen - Wroclaw 2019
- CD Review: Memoriam - For The Fallen
Latest News
- W-FEST 2019 - Unique Festival in August 2019!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2019 - Timetable published!
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS IV - First bands announced, ticket sale starts
- THE 69 EYES - Announce new studio album "West End" and EU Tour, release first music video
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2019 - Wild Live Stage & Warm Up-Party
- HALL OF FLAME FESTIVAL - Announced at the Markthalle Hamburg on October 5
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - New artists confirmed!
- OPETH - Reveals album title & track listing for 13th album coming fall 2019
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - The readings and more
- ROCK AM RING AND ROCK IM PARK - The new Apps are finally here!
- BARONESS - Release “Throw me an Anchor” and announce European tour dates
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Shows off with further readings, shows and scientific topic
- T.O.Y. - New song “Silent Soldiers/ Fragile” premiers on 31 May 2019, 18:00
- NEW MODEL ARMY - New studio album “From Here” on Aug 23rd via earMusic & Huge UK & European Tour
- COPPELIUS - “Krabat”… since one opera is not enough!
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Success festival ended and advance sale for PLAGE NOIRE 2020 already at full speed
- GOLDEN APES - New album “Kasbek” will be released on 7th of June, 2019 by Aenaos Records
- SEA OF SIN - "Unbroken" out 3rd May 2019
- LJUNGBLUT - Releases New Single Ahead Of Exclusive Dates
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2019 - 150,000 fans are coming!
.
CD Review: Saigon Blue Rain - Pink Obsession
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: Saigon Blue Rain
Title: Pink Obsession
Genre: Darkwave / Ethereal
Release Date: 25th April 2019
Label: Dichronaut Records
Album Review
Once going by the somewhat misleading but still rather excellent name STUPID BITCH REJECT, French duo SAIGON BLUE RAIN have now perfected and energised their take on Darkwave and Ethereal Pop, on album number three, ‘Pink Obsession’. There’s always been a tendency to pigeon-hole dark bands with female singers into “sounds like SIOUXSIE” or “sounds like COCTEAU TWINS”, which is unfair and dismissive, and SAIGON BLUE RAIN - while happy to namecheck their influences - exist somewhere all of their own.
What becomes apparent from the first few seconds of opener ‘BPD’ is a new found synth-led urgency and tightness that makes this possibly SAIGON BLUE RAIN’s finest Pop moment so far, dancing and sparkling like eighties FLEETWOOD MAC. ‘We Ask For Pain’ is more familiar territory, but the toning back on the wash of guitars - a trademark SBR sound - and the inclusion of more synths allows the fine vocals more space to breathe than previously. Patiently letting the layers unfold on ‘The Valley Knows All My Secrets’ is key, it’s gorgeous and complex, dense but never overloaded, and on ‘Carillon Heart’ things sway and swell beautifully, like late period ALL ABOUT EVE.
The album’s title track comes wrapped in handclaps and dreamy vocals, sashaying about the place like a swan on roller-skates, whereas ‘Incantation’ is a more sombre affair, mournful and spiritual and utterly spellbinding. And it’s these contrasts that make ‘Pink Obsession’ such an important album for the band, showing depth and variation and a willingness to always test the waters and not just splash in the shallows.
‘2.16’ occasionally sounds like it’s nodding off, but there’s still enough interesting little touches at play to keep it afloat, and the fabulous ‘Incubus Mine’ soon jolts things back into life. And to close the album, ‘Solstice’ burns slowly into something majestic, a gnarly piece of bass driving things forwards, crashing percussion, ethereal synths fluttering in an out, and then suddenly it’s over, resisting what must have been a temptation to really go for something vast and epic. It wouldn’t have suited them - SBR know exactly how to pitch their mini-dramas, and how to control the ebb and flow of emotion and atmosphere.
This is a fine album, by a band who - like all good artists and musicians - continue to develop their craft, knowing that what they have is already a good thing, but feeling restless and adventurous enough to keep pushing their boundaries and exploring what they find there.
Tracklist
01. BPD
02. We Ask For Pain
03. The Valley Knows All My Secrets
04. Carillon Heart
05. Pink Obsession
06. Incantation
07. 2:16
08. Incubus Mine
09. Solstice
Line-up
Ophelia Lecomte
Franck Pelliccioli
Extra live members: Gilles Facquet (bass), Chollet Mathieu (guitar/synth), Dorian Mansiaux (drums)
Website
https://saigonbluerain.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/SBRofficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment