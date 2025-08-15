CD Review: Rise Against - Ricochet

Artist: Rise AgainstTitle: RicochetGenre: Punk RockRelease Date: 15th August 2025Label: Loma Vista RecordsAfter a headlining the German festivals Southside and Hurricane, RISE AGAINST now release their brand-new album. The American Rock band was founded in 1999, and is known for their brilliant lyrics and open views about politics, animal rights, humanitarianism and environmentalism. While their arrangements mixes beautiful melodies with catchy hooks, harsh riffs and rapid tempos, as well as tempo changes. The band has always been a bit of an underground movement, with their very unique fanbase that brings together Rock fans of all sub genres: From Punk to even Metal.They are known for their energetic performances, like they had yet again proved at before mentioned festivals. Which brings me back to their new music: Four years after ‘Nowhere Generation’, RISE AGAINST now released their tenth full length studio album ‘Ricochet’. The album cover shows the exploded view of an old computer with a red laser light bouncing off surrounding mirrors. Quite an powerful illustration of a ‘Ricochet’ and making clear, how the slightest movement of one of the mirrors will stop the laser from bouncing off all the other mirrors - therefore interrupting the line. However, ‘Ricochet’ is a music album so let me get to the music part of it…The album begins with a strong and energetic ‘Nod’, which the band had already released in January of 2025. It continues with quite the contrary: ‘I Want It All’ is passionate and emotional, while ‘Ricochet’ is pushing you again, delivering a message that wants and needs to be heard. ‘Damage Is Done’ brings along a certain graveness, continued by ‘Us Against The World’, which is carrying sadness and heaviness. ‘Black Crown’ is regaining strength and determination, continued by the energetic and powerful ‘Sink Like A Stone’.A sincere ‘Forty Days’ come up next, letting you feel the lyrics deep and arrangements deep within. Especially the heavy choruses. ‘State Of Emergency’ is carefully marching forward, while gaining strength and determination. ‘Gold Long Gone’ eases out a bit again with smooth and gentle arrangements, that are combined with melancholic and nostalgic lyrics. The deeply passionate and emotional ‘Soldier’ brings along a rhythm that will get you going along for sure. ‘Prizefighter’ puts a catchy closing to this brilliant album.RISE AGAINST is back with a brilliant album. ‘Ricochet’ comes with great songs and brilliant lyrics, to which you should definitely pay close attention to. Some songs you might be able to relate to, others you will feel resonating deep within, and some will stick with you without you noticing at first. This album with its twelve songs are capable of digging deep and bringing like-minded people together. And it never tires. So press play on this brilliant and brand new RISE AGAINST album, turn up the volume and enjoy ‘Ricochet’.01. Nod02. I Want It All03. Ricochet04. Damage Is Done05. Us Against The World06. Black Crown07. Sink Like A Stone08. Forty Days09. State Of Emergency10. Gold Long Gone11. Soldier12. PrizefighterTim Mcilrath – Lead VocalsJoe Principe – Bass, Backing VocalsBrandon Barnes – Drums, PercussionZach Blair – Lead Guitar, Backing VocalsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10