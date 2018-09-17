Latest Raffles

September 2018
Gallery: Pain Of Salvation - Bochum 2018

Details
10th September 2018
Zeche, Bochum, Germany
10th September 2018
Pain Of Salvation - “In The Passing Light Of Day” Tour 2018 - Special Guest: Kingcrow

PAIN OF SALVATION is known far and wide as one of the most vital bands in the resurgence of progressive music. Boasting incredible musicianship, a wide variety of influences, and a darkly poetic approach; PAIN OF SALVATION has a reputation for being unpredictable, outside the box, and willing to experiment with styles. The band’s latest release (from early 2017) is called ‘In the Passing Light of Day’, and it marks a return to the band’s more heavy approach from the early years.

The album is also a very personal album because it deals with a time (three years ago) when the founding member Daniel Gildenlöw was hospitalized for many months because of flesh-eating bacteria. It was a life-threatening affair but luckily he came out alive. Last year the band was also happy to see Johan Hallgren return to take on the guitar duties again. Resulting in amazing live shows as well. Because of the great response on the album and the live shows, and the album being rated very high in many 2017 year lists, the band is now fully back as one of the leading bands in the genre! 2018 will be a year with many new live shows on the back of the album success. But in the meantime, the band will also start working on new songs. Last week, the band was playing an amazing show in Bochum’s Zeche and we have a whole lot of pics for you!


http://www.kingcrow.it / https://www.facebook.com/Kingcrowband

Setlist
01. Intro
02. Right Before
03. At The Same Pace
04. The Moth
05. Night’s Descending
06. Father
07. The Persistence
08. If Only


http://www.painofsalvation.com / https://www.facebook.com/Painofsalvation

Setlist
01. On a Tuesday
02. Reasons
03. Meaningless
04. Falling
05. The Perfect Element
06. Disco Queen
07. Kingdom of Loss
08. Handful of Nothing
09. Pilgrim
10. Inside Out
11. Full Throttle Tribe
12. Used
13. Beyond the Pale
14. The Passing Light of Day

All pictures by Andreas Gey (Kommodore Johnsen)
