Gallery: Pain Of Salvation - Bochum 2018

Zeche, Bochum, Germany
10th September 2018
Pain Of Salvation - “In The Passing Light Of Day” Tour 2018 - Special Guest: Kingcrow
PAIN OF SALVATION is known far and wide as one of the most vital bands in the resurgence of progressive music. Boasting incredible musicianship, a wide variety of influences, and a darkly poetic approach; PAIN OF SALVATION has a reputation for being unpredictable, outside the box, and willing to experiment with styles. The band’s latest release (from early 2017) is called ‘In the Passing Light of Day’, and it marks a return to the band’s more heavy approach from the early years.
The album is also a very personal album because it deals with a time (three years ago) when the founding member Daniel Gildenlöw was hospitalized for many months because of flesh-eating bacteria. It was a life-threatening affair but luckily he came out alive. Last year the band was also happy to see Johan Hallgren return to take on the guitar duties again. Resulting in amazing live shows as well. Because of the great response on the album and the live shows, and the album being rated very high in many 2017 year lists, the band is now fully back as one of the leading bands in the genre! 2018 will be a year with many new live shows on the back of the album success. But in the meantime, the band will also start working on new songs. Last week, the band was playing an amazing show in Bochum’s Zeche and we have a whole lot of pics for you!
Kingcrow
http://www.kingcrow.it / https://www.facebook.com/Kingcrowband
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Right Before
03. At The Same Pace
04. The Moth
05. Night’s Descending
06. Father
07. The Persistence
08. If Only
Pain Of Salvation
http://www.painofsalvation.com / https://www.facebook.com/Painofsalvation
Setlist
01. On a Tuesday
02. Reasons
03. Meaningless
04. Falling
05. The Perfect Element
06. Disco Queen
07. Kingdom of Loss
08. Handful of Nothing
09. Pilgrim
10. Inside Out
11. Full Throttle Tribe
12. Used
13. Beyond the Pale
14. The Passing Light of Day
All pictures by Andreas Gey (Kommodore Johnsen)
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon Sep 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AIRWAYS
|Mon Sep 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAD SOUNDS
|Mon Sep 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MARIAN HILL
|Mon Sep 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DEVIL MAKES THREE
|Mon Sep 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HIGH SOUTH
|Mon Sep 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HONIG
|Tue Sep 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD COMMAND
|Tue Sep 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DAN OWEN
|Tue Sep 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DEVIL MAKES THREE
|Tue Sep 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HUNGRY GHOST
|Tue Sep 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOWER THAN ATLANTIS
|Tue Sep 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PHFAT
|Tue Sep 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GARBAGE
|Wed Sep 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CLEOPATRICK
|Wed Sep 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DEVIL MAKES THREE
|Wed Sep 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SVAVAR KNUTUR
|Wed Sep 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ & THE STRING THEORY
|Wed Sep 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HUNGRY GHOST
|Wed Sep 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CASSIA
|Wed Sep 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KINA GRANNIS
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview DEAFHEAVEN - Esch sur Alzette 2018-09-23
- Preview LACUNA COIL - Leiden 2018-11-04
- Preview SAXON - Leipzig 2018-23-09
- Preview THE RASMUS - Wroclaw 2018-09-24
- Preview THE EXPLODING BOY - Düsseldorf 2018-11-02
- Preview DEAD CAN DANCE - Bochum 2019-06-18/19
- Preview AND ONE - Oberhausen 2018-11-02
- Preview HUNDREDS - Münster 2018-10-25
- Preview BONFIRE - Oberhausen 2018-11-06
- Preview FISH - Bochum 2018-10-30
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: U2 - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim (Day 2)
- Live Review: Prong - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Apocalyptica - Wroclaw 2018
- Live Review: Die Krupps & Front Line Assembly - Wroclaw 2018
- Gallery: Invisible Limits & No More - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Sum41 - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Anna Calvi - Hunter
- Live Review: Die Krupps & Front Line Assembly - Krefeld 2018
- CD Review: Unzucht - Akephalos
- Live Review: Incubus - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Sulpher - No One Will Ever Know
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim (Day 1)
- Live Review: Fools Garden - Rheda-Wiedenbrück 2018
- CD Review: Joachim Witt - Rübezahl
- Live Review: Devildriver - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Cyberaktif - Tenebrae Vision
- CD Review: Rick Astley - Beautiful Life
- CD Review: Mono Inc. - Welcome To Hell
- CD Review: Sólveig Matthildur - Unexplained Miseries & The Acceptance Of Sorrow
Latest News
- LJUNGBLUT - Announce new Album “Villa Carlotta 5959”, first Single “Hasselblad” online
- COMA ALLIANCE - Joint project of DIARY OF DREAMS and DIORAMA releases "Weapon of Choice" on 16 November 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces “‘Noire’” album and tour details
- PALE WAVES - Debut album on Friday!
- STEVEN WILSON - Concert film in November and 5-LP 2019
- HOLYGRAM - “Signals” video premiere & debut-album “Mordern Cults” in November via SPV
- IN STRICT CONFIDENCE - Opulent Video Clip for “Mercy”
- NULL POSITIV - New studio album “Amok” to be released on 1st October 2018
- ANTIMATTER - New album "Black Market Enlightenment" in November!
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New album “Flying With The Owl” on 12th Oct 2018, new video “Ghosts” and tour dates
- LAIBACH - Announce New Album "The Sound Of Music"
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Festival is already fully booked!
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Details of upcoming album "Nótt eftir nótt" due in November via Artoffact Records
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - IN EXTREMO and many more bands announced!
- COPPELIUS - Live recording from the Opera “Kein Land so schön”
- MILOU & FLINT - Video Premier “Hey du” and new Album “blau über grün” on 7 Sept 2018
- AND THEN SHE CAME - New Album “Kaosystematiq” on 21st September 2018
- LEICHTMATROSE - New Album “Heile Welt” on 26 October 2018
- AEON SABLE - New album “Aether” comes on 2nd November 2018
- SCHATTENMANN - Headlining Tour!
.