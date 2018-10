Gallery: Three Days Grace - Cologne 2018

Palladium, Cologne, Germany14th October 2018Cologne just seems to love some good ol' Canadian Rock shit. I am referring to THREE DAYS GRACE (or '3DG'), who have sold so many tickets here that the gig has been upgraded from the Live Music Hall to the more spacious Palladium. Which is basically good news not only for the band, but also for also for potential visitors, as the ventilation system of the Palladium is just so much better than the virtually non-existent one in the Live Music hall.THREE DAYS GRACE made sure you won't be getting cold or bored. Few bands have such an extensive back catalogue of hits from their 25-year history. Songs like 'I Hate Everything About You', 'Painkiller', or 'Riot' reminded you of some good old times in your past, while outtakes from the band's latest release 'Outsider' demonstrated that 3DG are one of the few bands capable of surviving the departure of their singer, which underscores the incredible talent of the other musicians. The evening was opened by BAD WOLVES, warming up the audience very well.https://badwolvesnation.com / https://www.facebook.com/badwolvesofficial01. Officer Down02. Learn to Live03. No Masters04. Remember When05. Better the Devil06. Run for Your Life07. Hear Me Now08. Jesus Slaves09. Zombie (The Cranberries cover)http://www.threedaysgrace.com / https://www.facebook.com/threedaysgrace01. The Mountain02. Home03. The Good Life04. Pain05. Infra-Red06. World So Cold07. You Don't Get Me High Anymore (Phantogram cover)08. Just Like You09. Love Me or Leave Me10. Get Out Alive11. Painkiller12. Break13. Let You Down14. I Hate Everything About You15. Animal I Have Become16. Never Too Late17. RiotAll Pictures by Thomas Eger