Gallery: Kalmah - Zwickau 2018

Details
KalmahClub Seilerstrasse, Zwickau, Germany
15th December 2018
Kalmah, Vreid + Special Guest: Slegest

Last weekend KALMAH and VREID and their support SLEGEST visited the Club Seilerstrasse in Zwickau. Together with their fans, they celebrated the end of their December tour. SLEGEST opened the evening. In 2018 the band released their new album ‘Introvert’. After that, VREID, who also released a new album this year with the title ‘Lifehunger’, took over the stage. KALMAH took the stage as the third band. A great concert evening with three outstanding bands. Please enjoy out pictures.


Slegest

  • Slegest01
  • Slegest02
  • Slegest03
  • Slegest04
  • Slegest05
  • Slegest06
  • Slegest07
  • Slegest08
  • Slegest09
  • Slegest10
  • Slegest11
  • Slegest12
  • Slegest13
  • Slegest14
  • Slegest15
  • Slegest16
  • Slegest17
  • Slegest18
  • Slegest19
  • Slegest20

https://www.facebook.com/slegestofficial


Vreid

  • Vreid01
  • Vreid02
  • Vreid03
  • Vreid04
  • Vreid05

https://www.facebook.com/vreidofficial


Kalmah

  • Kalmah01
  • Kalmah02
  • Kalmah03
  • Kalmah04
  • Kalmah05
  • Kalmah06
  • Kalmah07
  • Kalmah08
  • Kalmah09
  • Kalmah10
  • Kalmah11
  • Kalmah12
  • Kalmah13
  • Kalmah14
  • Kalmah15
  • Kalmah16
  • Kalmah17
  • Kalmah18
  • Kalmah19
  • Kalmah20
  • Kalmah21
  • Kalmah22
  • Kalmah23
  • Kalmah24
  • Kalmah25
  • Kalmah26
  • Kalmah27
  • Kalmah28
  • Kalmah29
  • Kalmah30
  • Kalmah31
  • Kalmah32
  • Kalmah33
  • Kalmah34
  • Kalmah35
  • Kalmah36
  • Kalmah37
  • Kalmah38
  • Kalmah39
  • Kalmah40
  • Kalmah41
  • Kalmah42
  • Kalmah43
  • Kalmah44
  • Kalmah45

https://www.facebook.com/kalmahofficial

All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
