Gallery: Panic! At The Disco - Düsseldorf 2019

ISS Dome, Düsseldorf, Germany
1st April 2019
Panic! At The Disco - “Pray For The Wicked Tour”
Thirteen years ago, the debut album of the wonderful idiosyncratic PANIC! AT THE DISCO was released, and since then, the band, originally from Las Vegas, has a moving and exciting history. Each of their six albums was created under different conditions and with changing cast members, many had a clearly defined main theme or explored a certain stylistics stronger. They have always been very successful: Five of their six studio albums so far have climbed into the Top 10 of the US Billboard charts, two of them up to #1. The most successful of them to date is the current work, ‘Pray for the Wicked’, which rose to the top of the US charts immediately after publication and reached the top 10 in Germany for the first time. In spring 2019 PANIC! AT THE DISCO is back in Germany in new live cast for three shows in Dusseldorf, Berlin and Hamburg.
We were at the show in Düsseldorf for you. The tour was originally planned for March 2019. Due to the immense demand of the fans and the desire to present themselves uncompromisingly in Germany with their complete production, PANIC! AT THE DISCO decided to move to larger arenas. The band, whose sixth studio album, ‘Pray for the Wicked’, stormed the international charts and was streamed billions of times, has therefore moved to the Düsseldorf ISS Dome. Even though the venue was much bigger now, the hall was nearly sold-out and there were even people camping in front of the venue to secure a good spot in the first rows. For sure that the mood in the hall was amazing and people celebrated their idols! https://panicatthedisco.com / https://www.facebook.com/panicatthedisco
Setlist
01. (Fuck A) Silver Lining
02. Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time
03. Ready to Go (Get Me Out of My Mind)
04. Hey Look Ma, I Made It
05. LA Devotee
06. Hallelujah
07. Crazy=Genius
08. The Ballad of Mona Lisa
09. Nine in the Afternoon
10. One of the Drunks
11. Casual Affair
12. Vegas Lights
13. Dancing’s Not a Crime
14. This Is Gospel
15. Death of a Bachelor
16. I Can’t Make You Love Me (Bonnie Raitt cover)
17. Dying in LA
18. The Greatest Show (Pasek and Paul cover)
19. Girls/Girls/Boys
20. King of the Clouds
21. High Hopes
22. Miss Jackson
23. Roaring 20s
24. Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen cover)
25. Emperor's New Clothes
---
26. Say Amen (Saturday Night)
27. I Write Sins Not Tragedies
28. Victorious
All Pictures by Markus Holzer
.