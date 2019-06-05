Gallery: Godsmack - Moscow 2019

Adrenalin Stadium, Moscow, Russia1st June 2019Summer starts with a blast! American Metal band GODSMACK marked the beginning of the hottest season of the year with an amazing show in Moscow. The band’s music, powerful and heartfelt, not overwhelmed with modern sonic effects helps GODSMACK to constantly increase the army of fans worldwide and to play unforgettable shows setting the venues on fire.In Moscow the musicians played songs from almost all their albums including the latest one entitled ‘When Legend Rise’ and traditionally didn’t forget about Sully Erna and Shannon Larkin’s drum show. The audience immediately felt that atmosphere and no known could stand still and remain silent till the very end of the concert. Actually the avalanche of emotions is hard to describe, but hopefully some part of the energy could be conveyed with the photos. Enjoy!Setlist01. When Legends Rise02. 1000hp03. Say My Name04. Keep Away05. Cryin’ like a Bitch06. Straight out of Line07. Awake08. Unforgettable09. Something Different10. Voodoo11. Batalla de los tambores12. Whatever13. Come Together---14. Under Your Scars15. Bulletproof16. I Stand AloneAll pictures by Sergey Ulyanov