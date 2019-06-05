Gallery: Godsmack - Moscow 2019

Adrenalin Stadium, Moscow, Russia
1st June 2019
Godsmack
Summer starts with a blast! American Metal band GODSMACK marked the beginning of the hottest season of the year with an amazing show in Moscow. The band’s music, powerful and heartfelt, not overwhelmed with modern sonic effects helps GODSMACK to constantly increase the army of fans worldwide and to play unforgettable shows setting the venues on fire.
In Moscow the musicians played songs from almost all their albums including the latest one entitled ‘When Legend Rise’ and traditionally didn’t forget about Sully Erna and Shannon Larkin’s drum show. The audience immediately felt that atmosphere and no known could stand still and remain silent till the very end of the concert. Actually the avalanche of emotions is hard to describe, but hopefully some part of the energy could be conveyed with the photos. Enjoy!
Setlist
01. When Legends Rise
02. 1000hp
03. Say My Name
04. Keep Away
05. Cryin’ like a Bitch
06. Straight out of Line
07. Awake
08. Unforgettable
09. Something Different
10. Voodoo
11. Batalla de los tambores
12. Whatever
13. Come Together
---
14. Under Your Scars
15. Bulletproof
16. I Stand Alone
All pictures by Sergey Ulyanov
.