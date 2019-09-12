Galley: Disillusion - Leipzig 2019

Werk2, Leipzig, Germany
7th September 2019
Disillusion - Record Release Show - Special Guest: Mollust
The evening was opened by MOLLLUST who quickly succeeded in captivating the audience, which is no wonder with Janika Groß’ classical singing. After a short change-over, it was time for DISILLUSION. After the release of the first two albums, ‘Back To Times Of Splendor’ and ‘Gloria’, which set international standards, it took a little bit longer to release the new DISILLUSION album. The new album, ‘The Liberation’, is currently being celebrated by the fans.
After a long time, the band has managed to deliver a real milestone. So the expectations for the concert evening were very high. But the fans were not disappointed! After all these years I sometimes asked myself why I still go to live concerts. And then you experience such a concert, and then you know why. Gigantic! Excellent! Fantastic! Overwhelming! Great! You can hardly put the amount of positive feedback from the guests into words. Who was present on this evening had the honour to experience an absolute highlight concert that will deeply stuck in your memory. Respect DISSILUSION! Even after so many years and so many concerts seen, such performances can still tear me away completely. So if you have the opportunity to see DISILLUSION live in 2019/2020 go to the concert. I highly recommend it!
Molllust
https://www.facebook.com/molllust
Disillusion
https://www.facebook.com/disillusionBand
More on Disillusion and Molllust
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
|Thu Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
|Thu Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE STEEL WOODS
|Fri Sep 13 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: E-X-E Festival
|Fri Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRAITRS
|Fri Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BENEFIZ-FESTIVAL V7.0
|Fri Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WILCO
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(AT) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HARDLINE
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WOODS OF BIRNAM
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MATULA
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOLAR LODGE CONVENTION II
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DOTAN
|Sun Sep 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRAITRS
|Sun Sep 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
|Mon Sep 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MATTIEL
|Mon Sep 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: INGRID ANDRESS
|Mon Sep 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YCEE
|Mon Sep 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE RUBENS
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview DREAM THEATER - European Tour 2020
- Preview ELUVEITIE - Saarbrücken 2019-12-03
- Preview SEEED - Esch sur Alzette 2019-10-25
- Preview ALICE COOPER - Leipzig 2019-09-30
- Preview MILOW - Luxembourg City 2019-09-29
- Preview AS I LAY DYING - Leipzig 2019-09-27
- Preview 3TEETH - Germany 2020 presented by Reflections of Darkness
- Preview COUNTERFEIT. - Second Europe tour 2019
- Preview MANOWAR - Joey DeMaio Spoken Word Tour “The Blood Of the Kings”
- Preview D:UEL - Claudia Brücken and Susanne Freytag perform the music of PROPAGANDA
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Feuertal Festival - Wuppertal 2019
- Gallery: Eisbrecher - Chemnitz 2019
- CD Review: Michael Schenker Fest - Revelation
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 4)
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 3)
- Interview: 69 Eyes, The - July 2019
- CD Review: Atlantean Kodex - The Course of Empire
- CD Review: Overkill - The Grinding Wheel
- CD Review: Eraldo Bernocchi, FM Einheit and Jo Quail - Rosebud
- CD Review: Siren - Up from the Depths: Early Anthology and More
- CD Review: Tytus - Rain after Draught
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Mando Diao - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Bullet For My Valentine - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: Jungstötter & P. A. Hülsenbeck - Hamburg 2019
- CD Review: Wisborg - From The Cradle To The Coffin
- CD Review: Iris - Six
- Live Review: Airbourne - Luxembourg City 2019
- CD Review: Numb - Mortal Geometry
Latest News
- ANATHEMA - Signs to Mascot Label Group
- NWVIC - “Endless Meaningless Unhelpful and Uncalled for Drivel” released via “bugs crawling out of people”
- ZOODRAKE - SEADRAKE with new name and single in September
- OMD - Release 40th Anniversary Box Set & Greatest Hits on 4 Oct 2019 / Tour starts in November
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Thousands celebrate a worthy conclusion of the music summer
- TEMPERS - Electronic music duo announces new album “Private Life” to be released on October 25 via Dais Records
- TOOL - New album “Fear Inoculum” to be released on August 30, title song available for streaming & album pre-orders
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - And again the festival turned Hildesheim into a meeting place of the international Dark Scene
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Announces one-year break and returns in 2021
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - First 11 names announced!
- HAMMABURG & ELBRIOT FESTIVAL - For the last time at Grossmarkt Hamburg / Tickets for Elbriot run short
- THE MISSION’S WAYNE HUSSEY - EU-UK tour & Schecter Guitar giveaway (Ashton Nyte & Evi Vine support)
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2020 - The 31st edition is sold out after 21 hours!
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - Fifth edition of the festival lives up to its name
- BLINK-182 - Announce new album NINE to be released in September 2019
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Food line-up & more!
- MUTE RECORDS - "Stumm 433" to be released in October 2019!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL - After movie 2019 & Tickets 2020
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Final additions: David Thiérrée, Bethlehem
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Time for some timetable and more news!
.