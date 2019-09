Galley: Disillusion - Leipzig 2019

Werk2, Leipzig, Germany7th September 2019The evening was opened by MOLLLUST who quickly succeeded in captivating the audience, which is no wonder with Janika Groß' classical singing. After a short change-over, it was time for DISILLUSION. After the release of the first two albums, 'Back To Times Of Splendor' and 'Gloria', which set international standards, it took a little bit longer to release the new DISILLUSION album. The new album, 'The Liberation', is currently being celebrated by the fans.After a long time, the band has managed to deliver a real milestone. So the expectations for the concert evening were very high. But the fans were not disappointed! After all these years I sometimes asked myself why I still go to live concerts. And then you experience such a concert, and then you know why. Gigantic! Excellent! Fantastic! Overwhelming! Great! You can hardly put the amount of positive feedback from the guests into words. Who was present on this evening had the honour to experience an absolute highlight concert that will deeply stuck in your memory. Respect DISSILUSION! Even after so many years and so many concerts seen, such performances can still tear me away completely. So if you have the opportunity to see DISILLUSION live in 2019/2020 go to the concert. I highly recommend it!All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer