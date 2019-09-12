Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
September 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
26 27 28 29 30 31 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 1 2 3 4 5 6

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Thu Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
Thu Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
Thu Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE STEEL WOODS
Fri Sep 13 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: E-X-E Festival
Fri Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRAITRS
Fri Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BENEFIZ-FESTIVAL V7.0
Fri Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WILCO
Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(AT) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HARDLINE
Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WOODS OF BIRNAM
Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MATULA
Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOLAR LODGE CONVENTION II
Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DOTAN
Sun Sep 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRAITRS
Sun Sep 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
Mon Sep 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MATTIEL
Mon Sep 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: INGRID ANDRESS
Mon Sep 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YCEE
Mon Sep 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE RUBENS

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Galley: Disillusion - Leipzig 2019

Details
DisillusionWerk2, Leipzig, Germany
7th September 2019
Disillusion - Record Release Show - Special Guest: Mollust

The evening was opened by MOLLLUST who quickly succeeded in captivating the audience, which is no wonder with Janika Groß’ classical singing. After a short change-over, it was time for DISILLUSION. After the release of the first two albums, ‘Back To Times Of Splendor’ and ‘Gloria’, which set international standards, it took a little bit longer to release the new DISILLUSION album. The new album, ‘The Liberation’, is currently being celebrated by the fans.

After a long time, the band has managed to deliver a real milestone. So the expectations for the concert evening were very high. But the fans were not disappointed! After all these years I sometimes asked myself why I still go to live concerts. And then you experience such a concert, and then you know why. Gigantic! Excellent! Fantastic! Overwhelming! Great! You can hardly put the amount of positive feedback from the guests into words. Who was present on this evening had the honour to experience an absolute highlight concert that will deeply stuck in your memory. Respect DISSILUSION! Even after so many years and so many concerts seen, such performances can still tear me away completely. So if you have the opportunity to see DISILLUSION live in 2019/2020 go to the concert. I highly recommend it!


Molllust

  • Molllust_1
  • Molllust_10
  • Molllust_11
  • Molllust_12
  • Molllust_13
  • Molllust_14
  • Molllust_15
  • Molllust_16
  • Molllust_17
  • Molllust_18
  • Molllust_19
  • Molllust_2
  • Molllust_20
  • Molllust_21
  • Molllust_22
  • Molllust_23
  • Molllust_24
  • Molllust_25
  • Molllust_26
  • Molllust_27
  • Molllust_28
  • Molllust_29
  • Molllust_3
  • Molllust_30
  • Molllust_31
  • Molllust_32
  • Molllust_33
  • Molllust_34
  • Molllust_35
  • Molllust_36
  • Molllust_37
  • Molllust_38
  • Molllust_39
  • Molllust_4
  • Molllust_5

https://www.facebook.com/molllust


Disillusion

  • Disillusion_1
  • Disillusion_10
  • Disillusion_11
  • Disillusion_12
  • Disillusion_13
  • Disillusion_14
  • Disillusion_15
  • Disillusion_16
  • Disillusion_17
  • Disillusion_18
  • Disillusion_19
  • Disillusion_2
  • Disillusion_20
  • Disillusion_21
  • Disillusion_22
  • Disillusion_23
  • Disillusion_24
  • Disillusion_25
  • Disillusion_26
  • Disillusion_27
  • Disillusion_28
  • Disillusion_29
  • Disillusion_3
  • Disillusion_30
  • Disillusion_31
  • Disillusion_32
  • Disillusion_33
  • Disillusion_34
  • Disillusion_35
  • Disillusion_36
  • Disillusion_37
  • Disillusion_38
  • Disillusion_39
  • Disillusion_4
  • Disillusion_40
  • Disillusion_41
  • Disillusion_42
  • Disillusion_43
  • Disillusion_44
  • Disillusion_45
  • Disillusion_46
  • Disillusion_47
  • Disillusion_48
  • Disillusion_49
  • Disillusion_5
  • Disillusion_50
  • Disillusion_51
  • Disillusion_52
  • Disillusion_53
  • Disillusion_54
  • Disillusion_55
  • Disillusion_56
  • Disillusion_57
  • Disillusion_6
  • Disillusion_7

https://www.facebook.com/disillusionBand


More on Disillusion and Molllust


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer

Related Articles

You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Galley: Disillusion - Leipzig 2019