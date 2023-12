Live Review: Disillusion - Zwickau 2023

Club Seilerstrasse, Zwickau, Germany16th December 2023DISILLUSION are back with the 2022 album ‘Ayam’ , After playing several live shows already, the band is now guest at the Club Seilerstrasse. They get support from the Melodic Death Metallers RAVENPATH from Zwickau and the Dark Rock band CRONE. With this line-up you definitely be could experience an excellent live concert evening.RAVENPATH from Zwickau was the first band on stage. Many fans came to the first row to enjoy the concert. They played their set really powerful and with a lot of routine because over the years, RAVENPATH collected a ton off live experience. I already had the band in front of my lens and as always you can count on them. They will deliver a great live set and so they did on that evening. The feedback from the fans was extremely positive. https://www.ravenpath.de Setlist01. Intro02. Harbinger03. My Privacy04. No Warning05. Just Fury06. Change Darkness07. Is it worth08. The ravens wisdom09. Left behind10. Past of the future11. Nemesis12. AgitateThe second band on stage was CRONE and I saw them live for the first time. The band released their second album ‘Gotta Light?’ already in December 2022. The band combines elements from ALICE IN CHAINS, KILLING JOKE, NEW MODEL ARMY, JOY DIVISION and PINK FLOYD to a very unique sound. Wow! I was happy that I had the opportunity to hear the band live. I am sure that the majority of the audience also saw the band the first time on stage. The band was able to inspire the fans in a very short time. I highly recommend to check them out on YouTube. It always makes me happy when I discover new bands and I am sure CRONE will be successful in the future. 100% thumbs up from me and the audience. http://www.cronemusic.net Setlist01. Intro02. Abyss road03. The perfect army04. The ptilonist05. Quicksand06. Towers underground07. Waiting for ghosts08. Mother crone09. Gemini10. Silent song11. Houses of GehennaIt’s been a while since I had DISILLUSION in front of my camera. That was on September 7th, 2019 for the record release show of their album ‘The Liberation’ at Werk 2 Leipzig. I still remember this concert very well because it was a real highlight! The band released their album ‘Ayam’ in 2022, which was the “Album of the Month” at Metal Hammer. Since the album’s release, the band has played many live shows. Now it was time to meet again. And as always, I was not disappointed. It was again a highlight and I am sure that everyone in the audience would agree with me. DISILLUSION played a great live set and the audience rewarded this with lots of applause. Three very good bands live on stage one after the other in one evening. What more do you want? That evening every fan went home satisfied. http://www.disillusion.de Setlist01. Intro02. The great unknown03. Am Abgrund04. Driftwood05. And the mirror cracked06. The black sea07. Tormento08. Alea09. Fall10. Back to times of splendor11. The mountain12. Don’t go any further13. From the embersAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer