16th December 2023
Disillusion - “Nordic Power Metal Titans” - Support: Ravenpath and Crone
DISILLUSION are back with the 2022 album ‘Ayam’ , After playing several live shows already, the band is now guest at the Club Seilerstrasse. They get support from the Melodic Death Metallers RAVENPATH from Zwickau and the Dark Rock band CRONE. With this line-up you definitely be could experience an excellent live concert evening.
Ravenpath
RAVENPATH from Zwickau was the first band on stage. Many fans came to the first row to enjoy the concert. They played their set really powerful and with a lot of routine because over the years, RAVENPATH collected a ton off live experience. I already had the band in front of my lens and as always you can count on them. They will deliver a great live set and so they did on that evening. The feedback from the fans was extremely positive. https://www.ravenpath.de
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Harbinger
03. My Privacy
04. No Warning
05. Just Fury
06. Change Darkness
07. Is it worth
08. The ravens wisdom
09. Left behind
10. Past of the future
11. Nemesis
12. Agitate
Crone
The second band on stage was CRONE and I saw them live for the first time. The band released their second album ‘Gotta Light?’ already in December 2022. The band combines elements from ALICE IN CHAINS, KILLING JOKE, NEW MODEL ARMY, JOY DIVISION and PINK FLOYD to a very unique sound. Wow! I was happy that I had the opportunity to hear the band live. I am sure that the majority of the audience also saw the band the first time on stage. The band was able to inspire the fans in a very short time. I highly recommend to check them out on YouTube. It always makes me happy when I discover new bands and I am sure CRONE will be successful in the future. 100% thumbs up from me and the audience. http://www.cronemusic.net
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Abyss road
03. The perfect army
04. The ptilonist
05. Quicksand
06. Towers underground
07. Waiting for ghosts
08. Mother crone
09. Gemini
10. Silent song
11. Houses of Gehenna
Disillusion
It’s been a while since I had DISILLUSION in front of my camera. That was on September 7th, 2019 for the record release show of their album ‘The Liberation’ at Werk 2 Leipzig. I still remember this concert very well because it was a real highlight! The band released their album ‘Ayam’ in 2022, which was the “Album of the Month” at Metal Hammer. Since the album’s release, the band has played many live shows. Now it was time to meet again. And as always, I was not disappointed. It was again a highlight and I am sure that everyone in the audience would agree with me. DISILLUSION played a great live set and the audience rewarded this with lots of applause. Three very good bands live on stage one after the other in one evening. What more do you want? That evening every fan went home satisfied. http://www.disillusion.de
Setlist
01. Intro
02. The great unknown
03. Am Abgrund
04. Driftwood
05. And the mirror cracked
06. The black sea
07. Tormento
08. Alea
09. Fall
10. Back to times of splendor
11. The mountain
12. Don’t go any further
13. From the embers
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
