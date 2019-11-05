Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
November 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FR) Concert: TRAITRS
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TALL HEIGHTS & DAN OWEN
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEPROUS
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHURA
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FELIX MEYER & PROJECT ÎLE
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KEYWEST
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BEN ZUCKER
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE PARLOTONES
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WILLIE WATSON
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HALF.ALIVE
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MATTHEW AND THE ATLAS
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GOODBYE JUNE
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LIEDFETT
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSCAR JEROME
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE 69 EYES
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MADELINE JUNO

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Airbourne - Leipzig 2019

Details
AirbourneHaus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany
1st November 2019
Airbourne & Support: Supersuckers

Last Friday, the Australian Hard Rock super stars AIRBOURNE and their support SUPERSUCKERS visited Haus Auensee in Leipzig. On this evening, the guests could not only experience the concert in the great hall but also from the large balcony. And that was also necessary for the many visitors AIRBOURNE attracts with its concerts. Thanks to its flexible hall design and powerful sound system, this is exactly the right event for the Haus Auensee. It guess it were over 3,000 visitors present during that evening.

The event was opened by SUPERSUCKERS who were able to inspire the audience. A fantastic Rock’n’Roll opener! And for that SUPERSUCKERS got a lot of applause from the audience. After the break AIRBOURNE entered the stage with some delay. From then on, a Rock’n’Roll and Hard Rock party was celebrated together with the audience. The fans celebrated the headliner and enjoyed the excellent concert with great sound and light. Of course, front man Joel O’Keeffe was again carried through the audience on the shoulders of a crew member. Later Joel threw a lot of drinks from the stage to the fans in a high arc. If they were lucky enough to catch one they had a good beer or a Jack Daniels Coke. Again a great concert evening in the Haus Auensee and the fans will remember this concert for a long time.


Supersuckers

  • Supersuckers_1
  • Supersuckers_10
  • Supersuckers_11
  • Supersuckers_12
  • Supersuckers_13
  • Supersuckers_14
  • Supersuckers_15
  • Supersuckers_16
  • Supersuckers_17
  • Supersuckers_18
  • Supersuckers_19
  • Supersuckers_2
  • Supersuckers_20
  • Supersuckers_21
  • Supersuckers_22
  • Supersuckers_23
  • Supersuckers_24
  • Supersuckers_25
  • Supersuckers_26
  • Supersuckers_27
  • Supersuckers_28
  • Supersuckers_29
  • Supersuckers_3
  • Supersuckers_30
  • Supersuckers_31
  • Supersuckers_32
  • Supersuckers_33
  • Supersuckers_34
  • Supersuckers_35
  • Supersuckers_36
  • Supersuckers_37
  • Supersuckers_38
  • Supersuckers_39
  • Supersuckers_4
  • Supersuckers_40
  • Supersuckers_41
  • Supersuckers_42
  • Supersuckers_43
  • Supersuckers_5
  • Supersuckers_6

https://www.facebook.com/supersuckers


Airbourne

  • Airbourne_1
  • Airbourne_10
  • Airbourne_11
  • Airbourne_12
  • Airbourne_13
  • Airbourne_14
  • Airbourne_15
  • Airbourne_16
  • Airbourne_17
  • Airbourne_18
  • Airbourne_19
  • Airbourne_2
  • Airbourne_20
  • Airbourne_21
  • Airbourne_22
  • Airbourne_23
  • Airbourne_24
  • Airbourne_25
  • Airbourne_26
  • Airbourne_27
  • Airbourne_28
  • Airbourne_29
  • Airbourne_3
  • Airbourne_30
  • Airbourne_31
  • Airbourne_32
  • Airbourne_33
  • Airbourne_34
  • Airbourne_35
  • Airbourne_36
  • Airbourne_37
  • Airbourne_38
  • Airbourne_39
  • Airbourne_4
  • Airbourne_40
  • Airbourne_41
  • Airbourne_42
  • Airbourne_43
  • Airbourne_44
  • Airbourne_45
  • Airbourne_46
  • Airbourne_47
  • Airbourne_48
  • Airbourne_49
  • Airbourne_5
  • Airbourne_50
  • Airbourne_6
  • Airbourne_7
  • Airbourne_8
  • Airbourne_9

https://www.facebook.com/airbournerock

More on Airbourne & Supersuckers


All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Airbourne - Leipzig 2019