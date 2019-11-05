Gallery: Airbourne - Leipzig 2019

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany
1st November 2019
Airbourne & Support: Supersuckers
Last Friday, the Australian Hard Rock super stars AIRBOURNE and their support SUPERSUCKERS visited Haus Auensee in Leipzig. On this evening, the guests could not only experience the concert in the great hall but also from the large balcony. And that was also necessary for the many visitors AIRBOURNE attracts with its concerts. Thanks to its flexible hall design and powerful sound system, this is exactly the right event for the Haus Auensee. It guess it were over 3,000 visitors present during that evening.
The event was opened by SUPERSUCKERS who were able to inspire the audience. A fantastic Rock’n’Roll opener! And for that SUPERSUCKERS got a lot of applause from the audience. After the break AIRBOURNE entered the stage with some delay. From then on, a Rock’n’Roll and Hard Rock party was celebrated together with the audience. The fans celebrated the headliner and enjoyed the excellent concert with great sound and light. Of course, front man Joel O’Keeffe was again carried through the audience on the shoulders of a crew member. Later Joel threw a lot of drinks from the stage to the fans in a high arc. If they were lucky enough to catch one they had a good beer or a Jack Daniels Coke. Again a great concert evening in the Haus Auensee and the fans will remember this concert for a long time.
Supersuckers
https://www.facebook.com/supersuckers
Airbourne
https://www.facebook.com/airbournerock
More on Airbourne & Supersuckers
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
