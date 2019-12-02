Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
December 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
Mon Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHILIPP POISEL
Mon Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: RUEL
Mon Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE NATIONAL
Mon Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SPIELBERGS + STEREOKEYS
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRUTALITY WILL PREVAIL
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SARAH MCCOY
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CLUTCH
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REMO DRIVE
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TONBANDGERÄT
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STAKE
Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PRATEEK KUHAD
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHACKE ONE & MC BOMBER
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALLI NEUMANN
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DUNCAN LAURENCE
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JESSE MARCHANT

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: National, The - Bochum 2019

Details
The NationalRuhrCongress, Bochum, Germany
1st December 2019
The National & Hannah Georgas

THE NATIONAL have been highly praised by critics since the beginning of their career, but only with the last album, ‘Sleep Well Beast’, came the all-encompassing fame. For example, the band around singer Matt Berninger and two brothers Aaron Dessner (guitar, bass, piano) & Bryce Dessner (guitar) as well as Scott Devendorf (bass, guitar) and Bryan Devendorf (drums) won a Grammy last year for “Best Alternative Music Album”.

Since the release of their seventh studio album, the band has been touring most of the time - festival and arena shows around the world have been part of their agenda for some time. Through the personal and emotional texts of Berninger paired with the hymnal instrumental parts of the two brothers, THE NATIONAL always set themselves apart from other alternative bands. However, THE NATIONAL did not indulge in a well-deserved holiday after endless tours and the hustle and bustle surrounding their album, ‘Sleep Well Beast’. Together with director Mike Mills, ‘I Am Easy To Find’, a short film starring actress Alicia Vikander, was created last year and, as if this were not already an ambitious request, also ‘I Am Easy To Find’, a new album from THE NATIONAL! Although both works bear the same name, they are still loosely connected, according to Mills, and also function alone.

D4S4976 klein

On the album, which will was released on May 17 on the long-term label 4AD, THE NATIONAL combine their usual strength and talents with new approaches: never before has the band collaborated with as many different musicians as on this record, and so one can hear the voices from Sharon Van Etten, Mina Tindle, Kate Stables from THIS IS THE KIT or Lisa Hannigan; strings break through the galloping drum rhythms and in the end everything is held together again by Matt Berninger’s deep baritone. With the new songs in the bag, 2019 presents the band on a comprehensive world tour, which takes THE NATIONAL back to Germany for six dates in November and December, stopping in Bochum on December 1st. The evening was opened by Hannah Georgas, who later acted as one of two backing singers during THE NATIONAL show.


Hannah Georgas

  • _D3S0454_klein
  • _D3S0455_klein
  • _D3S0458_klein
  • _D3S0460_klein
  • _D3S0464_klein
  • _D3S0471_klein
  • _D3S0473_klein
  • _D3S0478_klein
  • _D3S0480_klein
  • _D3S0482_klein
  • _D3S0484_klein
  • _D3S0488_klein
  • _D3S0489_klein
  • _D3S0490_klein
  • _D4S4855_klein
  • _D4S4857_klein
  • _D4S4859_klein
  • _D4S4860_klein
  • _D4S4862_klein
  • _D4S4865_klein
  • _D4S4866_klein
  • _D4S4868_klein
  • _D4S4869_klein
  • _D4S4870_klein
  • _D4S4872_klein
  • _D4S4873_klein
  • _D4S4879_klein
  • _D4S4880_klein
  • _D4S4882_klein
  • _D4S4886_klein

http://www.hannahgeorgas.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheMusicOfHannahGeorgas


The National

  • _D3S0493_klein
  • _D3S0494_klein
  • _D3S0497_klein
  • _D3S0498_klein
  • _D3S0500_klein
  • _D3S0502_klein
  • _D3S0504_klein
  • _D3S0513_klein
  • _D3S0514_klein
  • _D3S0515_klein
  • _D3S0525_klein
  • _D4S4889_klein
  • _D4S4892_klein
  • _D4S4905_klein
  • _D4S4906_klein
  • _D4S4907_klein
  • _D4S4909_klein
  • _D4S4912_klein
  • _D4S4915_klein
  • _D4S4918_klein
  • _D4S4921_klein
  • _D4S4923_klein
  • _D4S4927_klein
  • _D4S4933_klein
  • _D4S4935_klein
  • _D4S4936_klein
  • _D4S4939_klein
  • _D4S4941_klein
  • _D4S4943_klein
  • _D4S4949_klein
  • _D4S4951_klein
  • _D4S4953_klein
  • _D4S4959_klein
  • _D4S4962_klein
  • _D4S4965_klein
  • _D4S4971_klein
  • _D4S4974_klein
  • _D4S4976_klein
  • _D4S4978_klein
  • _D4S4980_klein

https://americanmary.com / https://www.facebook.com/thenationalofficial
Setlist
01. Nobody Else Will Be There
02. You Had Your Soul With You
03. Quiet Light
04. The Pull of You
05. Don’t Swallow the Cap
06. Bloodbuzz Ohio
07. Hey Rosey
08. Oblivions
09. So Far So Fast
10. Where Is Her Head
11. Son
12. Apartment Story
13. Day I Die
14. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
15. Light Years
16. Rylan
17. I Am Easy to Find
18. England
19. Mr. November
---
20. I Need My Girl
21. Fake Empire
22. Terrible Love
23. About Today
24. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

More on The National


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: National, The - Bochum 2019