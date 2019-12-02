Gallery: National, The - Bochum 2019

RuhrCongress, Bochum, Germany
1st December 2019
The National & Hannah Georgas
THE NATIONAL have been highly praised by critics since the beginning of their career, but only with the last album, ‘Sleep Well Beast’, came the all-encompassing fame. For example, the band around singer Matt Berninger and two brothers Aaron Dessner (guitar, bass, piano) & Bryce Dessner (guitar) as well as Scott Devendorf (bass, guitar) and Bryan Devendorf (drums) won a Grammy last year for “Best Alternative Music Album”.
Since the release of their seventh studio album, the band has been touring most of the time - festival and arena shows around the world have been part of their agenda for some time. Through the personal and emotional texts of Berninger paired with the hymnal instrumental parts of the two brothers, THE NATIONAL always set themselves apart from other alternative bands. However, THE NATIONAL did not indulge in a well-deserved holiday after endless tours and the hustle and bustle surrounding their album, ‘Sleep Well Beast’. Together with director Mike Mills, ‘I Am Easy To Find’, a short film starring actress Alicia Vikander, was created last year and, as if this were not already an ambitious request, also ‘I Am Easy To Find’, a new album from THE NATIONAL! Although both works bear the same name, they are still loosely connected, according to Mills, and also function alone.
On the album, which will was released on May 17 on the long-term label 4AD, THE NATIONAL combine their usual strength and talents with new approaches: never before has the band collaborated with as many different musicians as on this record, and so one can hear the voices from Sharon Van Etten, Mina Tindle, Kate Stables from THIS IS THE KIT or Lisa Hannigan; strings break through the galloping drum rhythms and in the end everything is held together again by Matt Berninger’s deep baritone. With the new songs in the bag, 2019 presents the band on a comprehensive world tour, which takes THE NATIONAL back to Germany for six dates in November and December, stopping in Bochum on December 1st. The evening was opened by Hannah Georgas, who later acted as one of two backing singers during THE NATIONAL show.
Hannah Georgas
http://www.hannahgeorgas.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheMusicOfHannahGeorgas
The National
https://americanmary.com / https://www.facebook.com/thenationalofficial
Setlist
01. Nobody Else Will Be There
02. You Had Your Soul With You
03. Quiet Light
04. The Pull of You
05. Don’t Swallow the Cap
06. Bloodbuzz Ohio
07. Hey Rosey
08. Oblivions
09. So Far So Fast
10. Where Is Her Head
11. Son
12. Apartment Story
13. Day I Die
14. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
15. Light Years
16. Rylan
17. I Am Easy to Find
18. England
19. Mr. November
---
20. I Need My Girl
21. Fake Empire
22. Terrible Love
23. About Today
24. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
