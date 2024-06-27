Live Review: Steel Panther - Luxembourg City 2024

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg25th June 2024The Atelier was ready for an evening of spandex, Glam / Hair Metal, and lots of hairspray. The Los Angeles-based glamour boys came to present their show “On the Prowl” to the Luxembourgish audience in the A on Tuesday night.STEEL PANTHER has established themselves as the world’s premier party band, fusing Hard Rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks. Consisting of Michael Starr (lead vocals), Satchel (guitar), Spyder (bass), and Stix Zadinia (drums), the Los Angeles Hair Metal group is at it again.Music & Performance9 pm: The lights dimmed and VAN HALEN’s song ‘Everybody Wants Some!!!’ sounded through the Den Atelier and the crowd erupted with screams and cheers. It was the starting signal; in a few moments STEEL PANTHER will finally enter the stage after their last show in Luxembourg in 2019. And so it was: They stormed the stage and started the evening with ‘Eyes Of The Panther’ and ‘Tomorrow Night’. The crowd erupted with screams and cheers. STEEL PANTHER shows are known for being half 1980s Heavy Metal heaven and half stand-up comedy show. The setlist for the night was a mixture of songs from their current album ‘On the Prowl’ and ‘Balls Out’ as well as ‘All You Can Eat’. They also played some covers of other glam metal bands.After the necessary bragging from Satchel about how many women he had already satisfied and other show elements from the gentlemen, the band was ready for the first cover of the evening: ‘Photograph’ by DEF LEPPARD. After a few songs of their own (with the necessary comedy, small talk and everything in between), it was time for a classic that everyone in the room sang out loud. It was none other than ‘Death To All But Metal’. During ‘1987’ the fans were allowed to take out lighters and mobile phone lights, here the drummer is standing behind the keys - after only one hour of rehearsal! Bassist Spyder is allowed to play the triangle - both flawless; some people just have that much talent.After ‘17 Girls in a Row’ (which the obligatory girls on stage should not have missed) and ‘Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World’ they left the stage. To return once more with the intro of THE WHITE STRIPES ‘Seven Nation Army’ to get over to ‘Gloryhole’. After an hour and a half, the party was over and the fans were sent home drenched in sweat. STEEL PANTHER guaranteed an evening of impressive glam metal, where obscene language was not shunned and the audience was entertained until the very end.Setlist01. Eyes of a Panther02. Tomorrow Night03. Sleeping on the Rollaway04. Asian Hooker05. Photograph (Def Leppard cover; intro only)06. Just Like Tiger Woods07. Friends With Benefits08. Guitar Solo by Satchel09. Death to All but Metal10. 198711. Ain’t Dead Yet12. Impromptu Song for a Girl13. Weenie Ride14. 17 Girls in a Row15. Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World---16. Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes cover; intro only)17. GloryholeRatingMusic 8Performance 9Sound 9Light 9Total 8.8 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens