Gallery: Brothers of Metal & Elvenking - Leipzig 2020

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany21st January 2020What can go wrong on a concert evening when two great and unique bands join forces to form the most epic Metal tour of the year? Right! Absolutely nothing can go wrong. Ok, if it is the last tour concert, sometimes strange and unique things can happen. Maybe Mario from Super Mario Brothers visit you live on stage and things go more and more bananas…Or maybe sometimes your friends from the other band come to visit you on stage and eat a banana. In the end both bands really enjoyed this last tour concert together with their fans. And yes it was a great concert evening. I you wasn’t there I must tell you that you missed an awesome concert with so much fun and great powerful music on stage from both bands. So please have a look on the pictures in our gallery for e short review from this excellent live show from both bands.https://www.facebook.com/brothersofmetalofficialhttps://www.facebook.com/elvenking.officialAll pictures by Silvio Pfeifer