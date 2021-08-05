Latest Raffles

Gallery: Nura - Dudelange 2021

Details
NuraOpen Air Diddeleng, Dudelange, Luxembourg
3rd August 2021
Open-Air “Ënnert dem Waassertuerm” – Nura

NURA is a young German female rapper from Wuppertal and became known as part of the Rap duo SXTN. Since their break-up in 2018 she performs solo and released her first album ‘Habibi’ a year later. But the rapper and singer already made her solo debut at the end of 2017 with the single ‘Auf der Kippe’ with ACHTVIER and has been a household name in Germany at least since her song ‘Chaya’ with TRETTMANN.

The 32-year-old convinces her fans with her new sound - from rough Rap with provocative lyrics, to trap and RnB. And also in Luxembourg the Eritrean-born singer was able to enthuse the small but active audience on a Tuesday evening.

  • DSC_7019
  • DSC_7027
  • DSC_7028
  • DSC_7033
  • DSC_7036
  • DSC_7038
  • DSC_7041
  • DSC_7042
  • DSC_7046
  • DSC_7048
  • DSC_7050
  • DSC_7054
  • DSC_7055
  • DSC_7066
  • DSC_7068
  • DSC_7074
  • DSC_7078
  • DSC_7079
  • DSC_7081
  • DSC_7083
  • DSC_7084
  • DSC_7088
  • DSC_7091
  • DSC_7100
  • DSC_7102
  • DSC_7107
  • DSC_7110
  • DSC_7112
  • DSC_7113
  • DSC_7119

All pictures by Elena Arens

