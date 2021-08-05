Gallery: Nura - Dudelange 2021

Open Air Diddeleng, Dudelange, Luxembourg
3rd August 2021
Open-Air “Ënnert dem Waassertuerm” – Nura
NURA is a young German female rapper from Wuppertal and became known as part of the Rap duo SXTN. Since their break-up in 2018 she performs solo and released her first album ‘Habibi’ a year later. But the rapper and singer already made her solo debut at the end of 2017 with the single ‘Auf der Kippe’ with ACHTVIER and has been a household name in Germany at least since her song ‘Chaya’ with TRETTMANN.
The 32-year-old convinces her fans with her new sound - from rough Rap with provocative lyrics, to trap and RnB. And also in Luxembourg the Eritrean-born singer was able to enthuse the small but active audience on a Tuesday evening.
All pictures by Elena Arens
