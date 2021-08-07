Gallery: Michael Schulte - Dudelange 2021

Open Air Diddeleng, Dudelange, Luxembourg
5th August 2021
Open-Air “Ënnert dem Waassertuerm” – Michael Schulte
Michael Anthony Schulte is a German singer and songwriter. He began his singing career in 2008, posting covers on his YouTube channel and later placed third on season one of “The Voice of Germany” in 2012. His debut studio album ‘Wide Awake’ was released later that year. He represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song ‘You Let Me Walk Alone’. He finished in fourth place with 340 points.
2020 is a year MICHAEL SCHULTE will remember for a long time: For the first time in his life, the 31-year-old was awarded Gold Awards in his home country Germany for the single ‘Back To The Start’ and ‘You Let Me Walk Alone’ and for the first time he played several drive-in concerts in front of hundreds of honking cars in the Corona summer of 2020. To close out the year, he hosted “The Voice of Germany” “Comeback Stage”. Released in 2019, the title of his latest album ‘highs & lows’ couldn’t fit better into 2021 either: It is an album brimming with maturity and optimism, and with which the singer-songwriter has set himself the goal of giving courage. On his ‘highs & lows’ tour 2021, MICHAEL SCHULTE will not only present the current album but also new songs live, as he did on Thursday evening in Luxembourg.
All pictures by Elena Arens
