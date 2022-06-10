Gallery: Offspring, The - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
7th June 2022
The Offspring - “Let the Bad Times Roll”
THE OFFSPRING are Dexter Holland (vocals, guitar), Noodles (guitar), Greg K (bass), and Pete Parada (drums). Following a riot at a 1984 SOCIAL DISTORTION show, high school buddies Dexter and Greg K decided to start a band of their own in Garden Grove, California. THE OFFSPRING have now put out eight records, performed over 1,000 shows across the globe, and are known for their many hits including ‘Self Esteem’, ‘Come Out And Play (Keep ‘Em Separated)’, ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’, ‘Hammerhead’ and ‘You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid’.
With a new album in their pockets, which was released last year, Punk Rock icons THE OFFSPRING were on their second first visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on Tuesday.
Setlist
01. Staring at the Sun
02. Come Out and Play
03. All I Want
04. Want You Bad
05. The Opioid Diaries
06. Let the Bad Times Roll
07. Behind Your Walls
08. Hit That
09. Hammerhead
10. Bad Habit
11. Gotta Get Away
12. Gone Away
13. Why Don’t You Get a Job?
14. (Can’t Get My) Head Around You
15. Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)
16. The Kids Aren’t Alright
---
17. You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid
18. Self Esteem
All Pictures by Elena Arens
