Gallery: Offspring, The - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg7th June 2022THE OFFSPRING are Dexter Holland (vocals, guitar), Noodles (guitar), Greg K (bass), and Pete Parada (drums). Following a riot at a 1984 SOCIAL DISTORTION show, high school buddies Dexter and Greg K decided to start a band of their own in Garden Grove, California. THE OFFSPRING have now put out eight records, performed over 1,000 shows across the globe, and are known for their many hits including ‘Self Esteem’, ‘Come Out And Play (Keep ‘Em Separated)’, ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’, ‘Hammerhead’ and ‘You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid’.With a new album in their pockets, which was released last year, Punk Rock icons THE OFFSPRING were on their second first visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on Tuesday.Setlist01. Staring at the Sun02. Come Out and Play03. All I Want04. Want You Bad05. The Opioid Diaries06. Let the Bad Times Roll07. Behind Your Walls08. Hit That09. Hammerhead10. Bad Habit11. Gotta Get Away12. Gone Away13. Why Don’t You Get a Job?14. (Can’t Get My) Head Around You15. Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)16. The Kids Aren’t Alright---17. You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid18. Self EsteemAll Pictures by Elena Arens