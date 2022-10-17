Gallery: Skáld - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
4th October 2022
Skáld - Live 2022
SKÁLD is a French musical project that draws its inspiration from Nordic mythology. This project was born from the meeting of producer and composer Christophe Voisin-Boisvinet with a trio of talented singers with atypical tones, Justine Galmiche, Pierrick Valence, and Mattjö Haussy. Their first album ‘Le chant des Vikings’ was released in January 2019 and has already been acclaimed by the critics! The band was in concert in Esch on Tuesday evening at the Rockhal which was also the start of the tour as the two previous concerts in Paris and London, unfortunately, had to be postponed.
The audience was very numerous to discover these promising artists on stage. Indeed, SKÁLD managed to take the audience into their universe by singing in Old Norse and English about the history of the peoples and the Vikings. Unfortunately, the sounds that came out of the PA system were not entirely handmade on stage. In fact, it felt like a high percentage of the overall picture came canned out of a laptop in order to support the acoustic instruments on stage. It did not diminish the quality of the music. However, the performance felt off and sort of staged because of it. All in all, the show was excellent, and everyone who likes to listen to MYRKUR, DANHEIM, WARDRUNA, HEILUNG and the like, should check out what SKÁLD has to say.
All Pictures by Elena Arens
