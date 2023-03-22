Gallery: Left To Die - Jena 2023

F-Haus, Jena, Germany

16th March 2023

Left To Die - “Reborn Dead” Tour 2023 - Support: Hiraes and Plaguemace



Death Metal supergroup LEFT TO DIE visited the F-Haus in Jena on the “Reborn Dead” tour. Together with two support bands, this concert evening was a blast. First band on stage was PLAGUEMACE from Denmark. Very good straight-forward Death Metal. Second band was HIRAES from Germany. Wow, Melodic Death Metal and so powerful. One thing is for sure you will see this band in the future on many stages because they are great! And the highlight of the evening was the headliner LEFT TO DIE. So many old-school Death Metal fans in the crowd and they all enjoyed the concert from start to end. If you missed it, you can find a few pictures in our gallery.







Plaguemace





https://plaguemace.comSetlist01. Shadows Break02. Solitary03. Grain Of Sand04. 1000 Lights05. Eyes ofer Black06. Eyes Over Black07. Under Firehttp://www.hiraes.com/Setlist01. Leprosy02. Born Dead03. Forgotten Past04. Mutilation05. Baptised In Blood06. Open Casket07. Primitive Ways08. Choke On It09. Denial Of Life10. Corps Grinder11. Bad Devil12. Left To Die13. Zombie Ritual14. Pull The Plug15. Evil Deadhttps://www.facebook.com/lefttodiedeathmetal/All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer