Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Jan Korbach from Neànder

Today Jan Korbach from the Berlin Instrumental/ Doom/ Post-Rock Band NEÀNDER is our guest. A band without vocals is a rather rare phenomenon, but therefore the musicians are already under more pressure, because musically every tone, every note has to sit and work quite differently. But the guys from NEÀNDER do this very well, and that doesn’t only concern the recordings, but also the live shows. On 21 February 2019 the band released their record of the same name ‘Neànder’ on Through Love Records. If you want to convince yourself and see the band live, there are a few more dates this year: 6.12. Rostock - Subset Fest and 21.12. Berlin - Zukunft am Ostkreuz. But let’s not deviate too much from our main topic, let’s talk about the tattoos.
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?
Jan: I got my first tattoo in my mid twenties. It was a cartoon character. As it turned out to be a very spontaneous session with one of my best mates, I couldn’t overthink it too much.
RoD: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?
Jan: To be honest, I don’t know. I guess more than a 50 but I never counted them. Most of my tattoos are related to music. After releasing our debut album with NEÀNDER this year I decided that one of those bugs that were inspirational for the song titles would be a good choice for a new ink. The story is that one night I found 4 or 5 ‘khapra’ bugs in my room. I never found out where they came from but it gave me the inspiration to name our songs after those visitors.
RoD: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?
Jan: For sure. The last one I got was a scorpion on my solar plexus. The next one might be a chest piece but I don’t know exactly what motive it will be. There’s a lot of free space on my back too. I have to say that I don’t follow a plan. It’s more like one tattoo comes after another.
RoD: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?
Jan: 90 % of my tattoos were done by two friends of mine. One is Sara from Iron Cobra and the other is Katze from True Blue Tattoo. Both live in Berlin and are really talented. (https://www.instagram.com/sarakaltenhauser / https://www.instagram.com/katharinakatze_tattoo)
RoD: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?
Jan: That is so true. It hurts a lot. I always forget about the pain. But when I get my next tattoo it’s like “arghhh”. I think the best way to do a session is to be rested and healthy. When you’ve got a cold for instance the pain is much more intensive. I guess everyone has a secret to deal with the pain. I always try to breath real deep. That helps me a lot. Besides that, we talk a lot during the session.
RoD: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?
Jan: As I said before I got my first one within my mid-twenties so I’m lucky that I can answer this one with a “no”. In my mind it’s important that tattoos are not trendy so they stay timeless to me.
RoD: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?
Jan: I totally reject any form of racist or discriminating tattoos!
RoD: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?
Jan: In my mind it’s very reasonable to get a tattoo because you want to be “cool”. Maybe that’s the main reason at a young age when you’re searching for recognition. But you need to dig deeper into the scene. Learn more about the art of tattooing, culture and lifestyle and figure out what’s best for you. Maybe a lot of artists from the tattoo scene are in the same situation as musicians? Until they have reached a certain level, they have to do jobs that doesn’t fit their aesthetic vision 100 %? I think everyone has to do some jobs from time to time just to keep the wolf from the door.
RoD: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?
Jan: It depends on the social environment of a person. I live in Berlin and besides being a musician I also work for a record label called Glitterhouse Records. For me it’s pretty natural to see tattooed people.
RoD: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?
Jan: The main thing’s to be patient. Talk to friends and trusted persons about your plans. Do some research about the studio and tattoo artist. Then set up a meeting and find out if you got a connection. I think it’s important to build confidence.
Links
Merch: https://neander.merchcowboy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neanderhorde/
Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa
Title Picture by Alina Köster, Tattoo Pictures by Basti Grim
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: [:SITD:]
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: DAF
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CA) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(NL) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SKINDRED
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WE LOVE THE 90'S
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MAJORVOICE
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TEMPLES
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MANDO DIAO
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LOST FREQUENCIES
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NIGHT OF THE PROMS 2019
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FRISKA VILJOR
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BUNTSPECHT
|Sat Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DIE KILLERPILZE
|Sun Dec 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sun Dec 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
|Sun Dec 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NIGHT OF THE PROMS
|Sun Dec 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: METHODISCH INKORREKT
|Sun Dec 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SPARKLING
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview IC3PEAK - Berlin 2020-04-19
- Preview LINEA ASPERA - Leipzig 2020-01-18
- Preview AFTER THE BURIAL - Karlsruhe 2020-02-28
- Preview THY ART IS MURDER - Oberhausen 2020-02-22
- Preview NORTHLANE - Luxembourg City 2019-12-19
- Preview GHOST - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-17
- Preview INSOMNIUM - Luxembourg City 2019-12-12
- Preview AMON AMARTH - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-02
- Preview DORO - Germany 2020
- Preview AVRIL LAVIGNE - Cologne 2020-03-29
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Gallery: Jinjer - Leipzig 2019
- CD Review: Violet Raymoor - Divchina-Morok and Favn
- Gallery: Delain - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Saint Petersburg 2019
- Live Review: Greta van Fleet - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Beast In Black - Munich 2019 (2)
- Gallery: Stick To Your Guns - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Blessed Black - Beyond the Crimson Throne
- CD Review: Mystic Prophecy - Metal Division
- CD Review: Megaton Sword - Niralet EP
- CD Review: Chemikill - Edge of Wasteland
- CD Review: Axe Crazy - Hexbreaker
- CD Review: Angel Blade - Angel Blade EP
- Gallery: P.O.D. - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Jinjer - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- CD Review: Robert Pehrsson’s Humbucker - Out of the Dark
- Live Review: Der Schwarze Ball - Zurich 2019
- CD Review: Wotan - The Song of the Nibelungs
- CD Review: Solace - The Brink
- CD Review: Knightmare - Space Nights
Latest News
- THE CRANBERRIES - Receive their first Grammy nomination for their latest album
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - Dark duel: “Letztes Morgenrot“ video
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - More than 20 new names confirmed
- MÖTLEY CRÜE - Most notorious Rock band is back and destroys cessation of touring agreement
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - “Selected Scenes From The End Of The World: 9119” via Darkride Records on December 13th 2019
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
- I WANT POETRY - New Single “Water” out now!
- KMFDM - New album "Paradise" out 27 Sep 2019 (digital) via Metropolis Records
.