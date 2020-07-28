Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Iñi (vocals) from Childrain

Our guest today comes from Spain and presents the Melodic Metal band CHILDRAIN from Vitoria. The last album, ‘The Silver Ghost’, was released on 29th of March 2019 and combines not only Melodic Metal sounds in it but also Metalcore. It is a very promising album. But for now, we want to come back to our main topic with this special… because Iñi has not only an amazing voice but also many tattoos.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?Well I was quite grown up, around 24 years old. It was an abstract tribal with the ace of spades and a star on it. It took much time yeah, as I wanted to get tattooed since I was 18. I waited to leave my parent´s home and after that I got tattooed.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?I don’t know, maybe 35? Or more. Each of them has their own story, but I guess is difficult to explain it here, it would be an entire book of explanations, haha. My favourite one is on my back, a phoenix designed by me. Me and my brother share the same tattoo.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?I got tired of tattooing, to be honest. I have to end some of them, many of them, but I will take some time with no tattooing, I need a spare time, haha. But I will come back.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?I’ve been tattooed by many. I usually get tattooed by the same three tattoo artists, but if I get a tattoo while on tour or during holidays, I usually try to find a good one. It depends on the design mainly. The sketches are drawn by the artist except for one that I drew myself.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?I suffer. I suffer so much, especially in certain parts. I cope with it because I like the results, but I hate the process.: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?Never.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?I don´t have anything against any style, but of course I don’t tolerate tattoos based on fascism, Nazism and other authoritarian shit. Zero tolerance.: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?I stopped, for the moment at least. But yeah, I started with wanting only one and ended with around 40 so I guess that it can be addictive, haha.: Currently tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?I don’t get it. Tattoo art is a way of understanding life, not a fashion. I always liked musicians and got attracted to tattoos since I was a child. Doing it for fashion is simply stupid, as the fashion will come to an end, and your ink won´t be removed by that time. I assume that those people have many problems in their lives… can´t understand that magnitude of silliness.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?Well, it depends on the country you are living. In mine’s there is more acceptance, but we are far from accepting it institutionally. There’s a lot of work to be done, but with next generation I think that the acceptance will be better, as nearly everyone is tattooed by now, haha.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?I would tell them that they should think about it a lot. A tattoo is forever, and the first one is really important. Just think a lot about the design, the style, its meaning etc… when its decided, hire a good artist, normally these ones are expensive, don’t try to economize your tattoo, never. Those are my tips.Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures by Aida Garín