Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Nick Ross (drums) from Teramaze

Our guest today comes from Melbourne, Australia. Nick Ross is playing drums in the Progressive Metal band TERAMAZE. The band already exist since 1993 with few years break. On 21st June 2019 the band released the latest album, ‘Are We Solders’. The band will release their new and 7th album using a Crowd Fundraising Indiegogo Campaign. The release is planned for 2020 and the name of the new album is ‘I Wonder’. So, listen to the teasers and help the guys. Here and now, we just want to talk about and look at the tattoos of Nick Ross.
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?
Nick Ross: My first tattoo was the anchor on my inner forearm. It didn’t take long at all! I got it the first week after turning 18.
RoD: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?
Nick: Eight so far, there’s a few story’s behind them.
RoD: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?
Nick: Absolutely not! I plan on getting many more.
RoD: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?
Nick: Most of my work is by Bobby Deez. I also have a Ryan Rivetz piece on my leg.
RoD: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?
Nick: It’s really not that bad!
RoD: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?
Nick: Absolutely not! I love every tattoo I have.
RoD: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?
Nick: Anything with a malicious intent behind it isn’t cool, anything racist, sexist etc.
RoD: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?
Nick: Not at all, I just enjoy having the art on my body.
RoD: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?
Nick: I feel as though the artist should play a big part in the creative execution of the tattoo. I enjoy seeing the nuances in between each artist that has tattooed me, but by the same token I enjoy having the style of tattoo I’m asking for done well. It should really end up being a collaborative effort between the consumer and the artist.
RoD: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?
Nick: They’re definitely a lot more acceptable now, I’m yet to encounter any real dramas.
RoD: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?
Nick: Pick an artist who fits the vision of what you want on your body, and don’t be nervous!
Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa
Title Picture by Elgin Huang Jiale, other pictures by Nick Ross
.