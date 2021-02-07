Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Yoann Maillard from VKR, Alchemists and Path of Desolation

Our guest today is Yoann Maillard, bassist of Swiss Prog Metal band ALCHEMISTS and Melodic Death Metal band PATH OF DESOLATION. Additionally, to these two bands, he has his own project called VKR. More about all these projects you will find in links below. A big thank you goes to Yoann and Gabriel Chnha Rio for the amazing photo shooting that they have made for this interview. They bring a little bit of winter to us. And something like this we have never had in the history of our project before - a naked shot with amazing tattoos in the snow. Big respect from our side. I hope you will like it as much as we do.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?It was twelve years ago. I started with the whole of my back. It took two years between my first meeting with the tattoo artist and the moment where he actually tattooed me. During this time, I changed my idea then came back to what I first had in mind, which confirmed to me that I had made the right choice in the first place. I then kept this same procedure of waiting about two years for each idea. With time passing by, I now know what I want for my whole body.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: I don’t really know how to count them. It’s a project that I have had in my head from the beginning. I’m done on the left side but for the inner thigh and the ribs. They are all monsters in some way as for what they mean, it is for anyone to decide. My tattoo artist and I call the one on my back the “Chernobyl baby”, I guess it’s not necessary to explain why. The cards on my arm represent death. The fact that I was born in 1988 is but a coincidence with the number on the Dead man’s Hand. Generally, they don’t make a lot of sense, I’ve simply always loved monsters. When I was a child, I watched Alien and Gremlins almost every week. As I grew up, I realized that these monsters are exacerbated representations of human beings, which makes me love them even more.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: I plan to tattoo my whole body. It’s a long-term project.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: Up to now, all my tattoos have been made by the same tattoo artist, Taz. He moved from his former studio and I followed him. The most important thing to me is that I love his art but also that I feel an osmosis in our madness. I could not get a tattoo by someone I don’t get along with, as great an artist as he may be. For instance, I told him I wanted a “flower box man” on my leg, a head with plants growing inside its brain. Taz laughed his ass off and the tattoo I got proves that he loved the idea! We gave names to some of my tattoos: The Bean-man is the one on my inner leg. For my calf, he told me he wanted to do an alien warthog, I instantly loved the idea and let him do as he liked. Our ideas connect naturally when it comes to my tattoos, however, I’m going to work with another tattoo artist for the right side of my body.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: I eat well before the session and try to have had a restful night. I found that the fatigue has a lot of influence on the way I take this pain. Then, I try to keep myself busy, in order to keep the focus away from the pain. I read books, talk, sometimes listen to some music and I often end up sleeping during the session.: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: No, never. I guess it’s due to the fact that I waited a long time and thought it through thoroughly before the start. Now I know what I want and already have had my ideas for the other half of my body for a few years so I don’t expect to regret them either. Some people have had unusual reactions by seeing my back. A student even wrote a psychology essay where she analysed my tattoo. At the end of the day, it always brings positive discussions.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: Any kind of racist apology or the sort of bullshit. There’s enough problem in this world, there’s no need for people to advertise on their very skin these injurious symbols. For the rest, art is art and it is what it is. I may not like a design but still admire the work, the originality and many other things.: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: I can’t really answer that question before my whole body is covered in ink. Yet, I don’t feel any form of addiction. A good tattoo is costly and I won’t rush and risk regretting just for another tattoo. I’d rather wait for the right moment, sometimes for many years.: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: Honestly, everyone has a reason for his/her tattoo. Some people want one, consciously or not, to fit into a mass. It’s a very normal and acceptable social behaviour. Some want the same tattoo as their idol, it doesn’t mean they can’t stand out for themselves; they just find other ways to do it. As for myself, I do it for the art. Art is alive, tattoos are an embodiment of art, as music, which is not frozen in time but evolves and is played over and over again. Taz draws, paints and tattoos for the art. I know he doesn’t like to reproduce “classics” one after the other just for the money and he really goes with that philosophy even though it’s not the easy way. I really respect that. I don’t despise those who do this job for the money though. People also ask for these classics and everybody has to pay for food.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: I am a good example of the opposite. I can’t complain about my situation and I never hid my tattoos at work. I have to admit, however, that stereotypes still exist. For the better or the worse. Some clients remember me thanks to my tattoos, other said some inappropriate words on my look. At the end of the day, the bias fades when people realize you do a good job. I could be an idealist and say I long for the day where bias don’t exist anymore but I don’t believe it will ever be the case. Our clothes, hair, jewels, piercings and tattoos are a way to show where we socially belong. A tattoo isn’t just a "pretty thing" and it’s still a problem in many countries. If someone tells me he’s scared of being stereotyped, I would tell him not to get a tattoo.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: I would tell them to think thoroughly on the design and not rush. Know yourself and take time. If your idea really convinces you, it won’t change over some months. As for the tattoo artist, find someone whose art you love and fits to your ideas. Talk to him, talk about the project and be sure to get along with the guy. A tattoo is a living experience, beyond pain, you have to remember and cherish that memory.Yoann Maillard (artist page): https://www.facebook.com/YoannMaillardOfficialAlchemists: https://www.facebook.com/alchemistsmetal / https://www.tenacity-music.com/Path of Desolation: https://www.facebook.com/band.pathofdesolationV.K.R.: https://www.facebook.com/VKRofficialTattoo Artist Taz: instagram.com/taz_on_the_road / https://www.facebook.com/TazLeTatoueurProject by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures by Gabriel Cunha Rio (Instagram: @g.inception.photography)