Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Kirk Matthews (Ceekay Jones)

I am really proud that today we can introduce you interview with Kirk Matthews. He is blending Southwestern style with Americana sound, creating something unique in today’s vast musical landscape. With semblances that evoke traces of Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits, Kris Kristofferson and at times Leonard Cohen. Matthews’ sound is steeped in timeless storytelling and soothing melodies. Having spent a better part of this past decade as a songwriter / producer in Los Angeles, Matthews has a list of award-winning collaborations in the music business and is now stretching his musical wings by stepping into the light as an artist. At 31 December 2020 Kirk has released his new album ‘The color of rust’. Really amazing work! Additionally, I want to talk about the other project of Kirk, which really impressed me: The podcast “Keeping your dreams alive” hosted by Ceekay Jones with different and very interesting guests. And as with all impressing persons, Kirk’s tattoos are impressing too.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?I was 16 and it was a Celtic piece on my leg. No, I really wanted one and the minute I was able I did it.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?I have almost a full body suit at this point. I have well over 200 hours of work on my body. We would be here far too long if described each one.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?I still have more to complete the body suit so yes, I have more coming soon.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?I have about five artists work on me, but most of my work is done by Christian Nguyen, Paul Nguyen and Tye Harris. Always allow the artist to draw their style of the idea and we agree on it before we tattoo it.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?I honestly like the pain and typically never sit for less than eight hours or until its finished. It’s an altered state for me like meditation.: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?Everyone is allowed to do what they want. My opinion means nothing. The only thing I’m concerned with is paying respect to tradition and the pioneers.: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?Vanity and self-image can absolutely fall into addiction. It all produces dopamine in the body and that’s the root of all addiction.: Currently tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?In truth “Flash” art and that “pick one off the wall” style of tattooing is as old and traditional as new age custom art tattoos. In fact, even the traditional Japanese Tattoos were all based on the same patterns. The trend is always gonna be there in any kind of human expression.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?It used to be that way but it’s not anymore. It’s pretty typical and mainstream to have one.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?Do your research and find the artist that does the style you want. You have more options than ever before. And remember “CHEAP TATTOOS WILL LOOK LIKE CHEAP TATTOOS” - pay for the quality!Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaAll Pictures provided by Kirk Metthews